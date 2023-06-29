AARP Awards Grants to Six Maryland Organizations as Part of Its Nationwide Program to Make Communities More Livable
AARP Maryland announced six organizations throughout the state will receive 2023 Community Challenge grants – part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.6 million awarded among 310 organizations nationwide.
Annapolis, MD, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AARP Maryland is announcing that six organizations throughout the state will receive 2023 Community Challenge grants – part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.6 million awarded among 310 organizations nationwide. Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; diversity, equity and inclusion; and more, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and older.
“AARP Maryland is committed to working with local leaders to improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes,” said AARP Maryland State President Jim Campbell. “We are proud to collaborate with this year’s grantees as they make immediate improvements in their communities to jumpstart long-term change, especially for Marylanders 50 and over.
Here in Maryland, projects funded include:
Annapolis: Anne Arundel Conflict Resolution Center
The center will conduct workshops to educate adults aged 50+ on conflict management at local senior centers, enhancing community inclusion and acceptance of individual differences.
Ashton: Emmanuel Brinklow Seventh Day Adventist
The grant will fund renovations to the organization’s multipurpose center, including creation of walking trails and expansion of the community garden.
Baltimore: Smalltimore Homes
This project will conduct walk audits near a senior center and host a wellness expo to promote health education, as well as improve quality of life for people aged 50+. Capacity-Building Microgrant
Elkton: Bayside Community Network, Inc.
This project will help convert the organization’s kitchen and on-site greenhouse into a learning garden-to-table experience to increase the overall health, independence and employability for people age 50+ and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Glen Burnie: Anne Arundel County Transit
This project will provide ADA-compliant bus shelters for patrons in identified areas throughout the service area.
Silver Spring: IMPACT Silver Spring
This project will enhance a community garden in a local park by extending a walkway to accessible raised beds. Capacity-Building Microgrant
AARP Community Challenge grant projects will be funded in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. True to the program’s quick-action nature, projects must be completed by November 30, 2023.
This year, the AARP Community Challenge accepted applications across three different grant opportunities, including existing flagship grants in addition to new capacity-building microgrants for improving walkability and community gardens. New demonstration grants will focus on improving transportation systems, with funding support provided by Toyota Motor North America, and housing choice design competitions.
AARP is also bolstering its investment in rural communities, mobility innovation, transportation options, and health and food access.
“These grants continue to lead to long-term, positive changes in communities across the country,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP executive vice president and chief advocacy and engagement officer. “This year, we are proud to support the largest number of projects in the program’s seven-year history, which will improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes so everyone can thrive as they age.”
The grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages, especially those age 50 and older. Since 2017, AARP Maryland has awarded 24 grants, totaling $329,860 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state.
View the full list of grantees and their project descriptions at aarp.org/communitychallenge and learn more about AARP’s livable communities work at aarp.org/livable.
About AARP
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.
“AARP Maryland is committed to working with local leaders to improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes,” said AARP Maryland State President Jim Campbell. “We are proud to collaborate with this year’s grantees as they make immediate improvements in their communities to jumpstart long-term change, especially for Marylanders 50 and over.
Here in Maryland, projects funded include:
Annapolis: Anne Arundel Conflict Resolution Center
The center will conduct workshops to educate adults aged 50+ on conflict management at local senior centers, enhancing community inclusion and acceptance of individual differences.
Ashton: Emmanuel Brinklow Seventh Day Adventist
The grant will fund renovations to the organization’s multipurpose center, including creation of walking trails and expansion of the community garden.
Baltimore: Smalltimore Homes
This project will conduct walk audits near a senior center and host a wellness expo to promote health education, as well as improve quality of life for people aged 50+. Capacity-Building Microgrant
Elkton: Bayside Community Network, Inc.
This project will help convert the organization’s kitchen and on-site greenhouse into a learning garden-to-table experience to increase the overall health, independence and employability for people age 50+ and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Glen Burnie: Anne Arundel County Transit
This project will provide ADA-compliant bus shelters for patrons in identified areas throughout the service area.
Silver Spring: IMPACT Silver Spring
This project will enhance a community garden in a local park by extending a walkway to accessible raised beds. Capacity-Building Microgrant
AARP Community Challenge grant projects will be funded in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. True to the program’s quick-action nature, projects must be completed by November 30, 2023.
This year, the AARP Community Challenge accepted applications across three different grant opportunities, including existing flagship grants in addition to new capacity-building microgrants for improving walkability and community gardens. New demonstration grants will focus on improving transportation systems, with funding support provided by Toyota Motor North America, and housing choice design competitions.
AARP is also bolstering its investment in rural communities, mobility innovation, transportation options, and health and food access.
“These grants continue to lead to long-term, positive changes in communities across the country,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP executive vice president and chief advocacy and engagement officer. “This year, we are proud to support the largest number of projects in the program’s seven-year history, which will improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes so everyone can thrive as they age.”
The grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages, especially those age 50 and older. Since 2017, AARP Maryland has awarded 24 grants, totaling $329,860 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state.
View the full list of grantees and their project descriptions at aarp.org/communitychallenge and learn more about AARP’s livable communities work at aarp.org/livable.
About AARP
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org/about-aarp/, www.aarp.org/español or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.
Contact
AARP MarylandContact
Nancy Carr
443-787-5382
www.aarp.org/md
Nancy Carr
443-787-5382
www.aarp.org/md
Categories