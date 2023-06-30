VRC Metal Systems Receives Lockheed Martin Exceptional Small Business Award
Box Elder, SD, June 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- VRC Metal Systems, a leading developer of advanced cold spray technologies, announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Exceptional Small Business Award.
The Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Exceptional Small Business Award is presented annually by Lockheed Martin and showcases their company's dedication to fostering relationships with exceptional small businesses that provide significant value and innovative solutions.
Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control is one of four Lockheed Martin business areas. MFC is a recognized designer, developer, and manufacturer of precision engagement aerospace and defense systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. MFC develops manufactures and supports advanced combat, missile, rocket, manned, and unmanned systems for military customers that include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, NASA, and dozens of foreign allies. MFC also offers a wide range of products and services for the global civil nuclear power industry and the military’s green power initiatives. VRC Metal Systems is grateful to Lockheed Martin for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its valued employees, whose dedication and hard work have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. VRC is committed to fostering strong partnerships, driving innovation, and exceeding expectations in the aerospace and defense industries.
About VRC Metal Systems
VRC Metal Systems is a leading developer of advanced technologies from South Dakota. VRC Metal Systems officially started in 2013 after years of various collaborations and partnerships and since then has rapidly grown, winning many grants, awards, and recognitions. VRC now is a leader in the cold spray market and is a full-service cold spray provider that manufactures equipment, process development, engineering, integration, training, on-site and regional support. Learn more about VRC Metal Systems and their products here: www.vrcmetalsystems.com.
Robert Osthus
605-716-0061
www.vrcmetalsystems.com
https://vrcmetalsystems.com/reptx-press-release
