New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. Vernon Wu
Brooklyn, NY, July 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of hematologist-oncologist Vernon Wu, MD. He will practice at 2236 Nostrand Avenue, NY 11210.
“Dr. Wu’s extensive experience and research expertise, along with his passionate commitment to patient care, make him a valuable addition to our practice,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS.
Dr. Wu's journey into the field of medicine was inspired by his early involvement in cancer and immunology research laboratories during his formative years. Although initially considering a career in laboratory research, he realized the significance of connecting scientific discoveries with patient care. This realization motivated him to pursue medicine as a means to bridge the gap and bring innovative treatments and clinical trials to those in need.
Dr. Wu has focused on developing novel anti-cancer peptides for pancreatic cancer, post-bone marrow transplant anti-tumor cellular immunity, risk stratification in smoldering multiple myeloma and follicular lymphoma, and healthcare disparities in rectal cancer.
“I see every patient as an individual and not a diagnosis,” Dr. Wu said. “ It is important to me to be mindful of their cultural and psychosocial backgrounds when caring for them. My goal as an oncologist is for each patient to feel comfortable and reassured as I guide them through a challenging journey in their lives."
Dr. Wu's expertise lies in benign and malignant hematologic conditions, with a particular focus on leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. Fluent in English and conversational Cantonese, he strives to provide personalized care tailored to each patient's needs. Dr. Wu enjoys Broadway performances in his free time and cherishes quality time with his family. Having grown up in Brooklyn, he is delighted to return to his roots and contribute to the well-being of his community.
To make an appointment with Dr. Wu, please call 718-406-9454. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
