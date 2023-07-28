Camp CannaBliss Presents an Unforgettable Cannabis Camping Event, August 25-27 in Sparta, NJ
Camp Cannabliss is New Jersey's first Cannabis Camping immersive experience dedicated to health, wellness, education, serenity, and connection, offering attendees an opportunity to explore cannabis culture, wellness practices, and outdoor adventures.
Sparta, NJ, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Camp CannaBliss is thrilled to announce a 3-day, 2-night cannabis camping event, set to take place at the breathtaking Camp Sacajawea from August 25-27, 2023. This immersive experience is dedicated to health, wellness, education, serenity, and connection, offering attendees an opportunity to explore a harmonious blend of cannabis culture, wellness practices, and outdoor adventures.
Nestled amidst the captivating natural beauty of Camp CannaBliss promises an extraordinary event that will leave participants with lasting memories. Start your mornings with rejuvenating yoga sessions, followed by guided meditations in tranquil settings designed to help you discover inner peace and balance.
For those seeking outdoor excitement, the event offers a plethora of invigorating activities. Embark on exhilarating hikes through the camp's expansive 200-acre site, featuring picturesque trails that allow you to immerse yourself in nature's wonders and witness breathtaking views. At Camp CannaBliss, there is something for everyone, ensuring an unforgettable experience that allows all attendees to unwind and engage with nature.
Indulge your creative side with paint classes, where you can unleash your artistic talents while enjoying the soothing effects of nature. These sessions, set against the backdrop of Camp CannaBliss's two lakes and miles of trails, offer a unique opportunity for self-expression in a supportive and vibrant environment.
Satisfying your taste buds is a priority at Camp CannaBliss. Carefully curated food trucks will offer a wide selection of delectable dishes and refreshing beverages. From mouthwatering street food to delightful treats, there will be options to please every palate.
Throughout the event, community campfires will provide warm and inviting spaces to connect with fellow enthusiasts. Engage in meaningful conversations, share experiences, and forge new friendships as you bask in the glowing ambiance of the fire. Live performances, a welcome party, and a multitude of other activities will also be available.
"Camp CannaBliss invites you to join this transformative cannabis camping event, where wellness, education, and serenity converge," said Zie, the Event Coordinator. "It's an opportunity to rejuvenate your mind, body, and spirit, all while immersing yourself in the beauty of nature and the thriving cannabis community. Secure your spot today and get ready to embark on a truly unforgettable journey of self-discovery and connection. Camp Cannabliss's goal is to create a space where all are welcome to be themselves and experience the freedom of nature."
Event Information:
When: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 25-27
Where: "Camp CannaBliss" (Camp Sacajawea), 251 White Lake Road, Sparta Township, NJ, 07871
For more information and to secure your spot, visit www.campcannabliss.fun.
Contact: Zie Email: campcannabliss@gmail.com Phone: (954) 815-2734
Website: www.campcannabliss.fun
About Camp CannaBliss:
Camp CannaBliss offers a transformative cannabis camping experience dedicated to health, wellness, education, serenity, and connection. Nestled amidst the natural beauty of Camp Sacajawea, the event combines cannabis culture, wellness practices, and outdoor adventures. Camp CannaBliss provides a welcoming space for attendees to rejuvenate their mind, body, and spirit, while immersing themselves in nature and the thriving cannabis community. For more information, visit www.campcannabliss.fun.
