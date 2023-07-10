Resource Royalty, LLC, Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Dallas, TX, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, is pleased to announce the launch of their new mineral right offering - Resource Royalty XX, LLC.
Resource Royalty XX, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC, includes seventeen properties in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma with 24 producing wells and 48 wells drilled or filed to be drilled.
Resource Royalty XX, LLC, will mark the third offering launched year-to-date for Resource Royalty, LLC.
With decades of industry experience and a demonstrated history of success, Resource Royalty, LLC, employs the real estate approach to energy investing by crafting diverse mineral and royalty investment portfolios for accredited investors.
Please contact Brian Sone at bsone@resourceroyaltyllc.com if you would like to learn more about the offering.
Resource Royalty XX, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC, includes seventeen properties in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma with 24 producing wells and 48 wells drilled or filed to be drilled.
Resource Royalty XX, LLC, will mark the third offering launched year-to-date for Resource Royalty, LLC.
With decades of industry experience and a demonstrated history of success, Resource Royalty, LLC, employs the real estate approach to energy investing by crafting diverse mineral and royalty investment portfolios for accredited investors.
Please contact Brian Sone at bsone@resourceroyaltyllc.com if you would like to learn more about the offering.
Contact
Resource Royalty LLCContact
Brian Sone
(214) 679-6947
resourceroyaltyllc.com
Brian Sone
(214) 679-6947
resourceroyaltyllc.com
Categories