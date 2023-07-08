Dine in Southwest Las Vegas' Newest, Elevated Italian Restaurant, Basilico, Now Open on Tuesdays Starting July 11
Opened recently in March 2023, Basilico is now ready to serve the Southwest Las Vegas community six days a week starting Tuesday, July 11.
Las Vegas, NV, July 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Located in the new, upcoming mixed-use complex, Evora, Basilico is a modern Italian restaurant concept with dishes by Italian Executive Chef, Francesco di Caudo. After four months of being open to the public, Basilico will now be open for business on Tuesdays starting July 11. The restaurant will continue regular business hours on Tuesdays with Social Hour from 4 - 6 p.m. and dinner service until 9 p.m.
Basilico has celebrated their Grand Opening in May; launched live music with Savannah Lynx performing on Thursday evenings, NBC's "The Voice" contestant, Marisa Corvo on Friday evenings, and more live performances on select nights; participated in Three Square's Restaurant Week and has ever-changing menu items with the season.
Be sure to follow Basilico on social media for future launches on specials and more.
Facebook: www.facebook.com/basilicolasvegas
Instagram: www.instagram.com/basilicolv
To book a reservation, visit https://reserve.spoton.com/web/restaurant.html?restaurantId=65805.
About Basilico
Located in Southwest Las Vegas, Basilico Ristorante Italiano at Evora is a modern Italian Restaurant with masterfully created dishes by Executive Chef Francesco Di Caudo and specialty cocktail menu by Barkada Hospitality. Starting July 11, 2023, Basilico's business hours will be closed on Mondays but open 4 - 9 p.m. from Tuesday - Sunday with a Daily Social Hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their indoor or outdoor bar and outdoor lounge area with a special menu of select bites and beverages. Enjoy live music every Thursday and Friday evening (live music times, dates and availabilities are subject to change. Follow them on social media for exact dates and times).
Follow Basilico at Evora on Facebook and on Instagram or for more information, visit their website at www.basilicolv.com or contact them at (702)534-7716.
Contact
Ava Rose AgencyContact
Tyra Bell-Holland
702-461-4115
www.avaroseagency.com
