Inside a Stroke Survivor’s Brain: New Book Shares What It’s Like to Have a Stroke and the Post-Stroke Anxiety (PSA) and Post-Stroke Depression (PSD)
Kansas City, MO, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- According to a 2015 study by Cambridge University, nearly 30% of stroke survivors will suffer from PSD and 25% will experience PSA, yet resources are scarce for helping people through these mental health obstacles.
Angie Read Doyal was 46 when she had a stroke, seemingly out of nowhere. She was active and healthy—at least that’s what she thought. In July of 2017, Angie had an ischemic stroke that required emergency brain surgery to remove a blood clot. In the blink of an eye, Angie went from a successful career woman and doting mom to an empty shell, terrified for her future and struggling with post-stroke anxiety (PSA) and post-stroke depression (PSD). Unwilling to let anything keep her down for long, she fought to overcome her conditions. Six years later, she is sharing her experience in “Invisible Scars: Stroke Survival, Recovery, and the Unexpected Mental Health Fallout.”
“I wanted to give others an idea of what it feels like to say goodbye to who you used to be while trying to reinvent yourself after a brain injury. I also wanted to bring attention to PSA and PSD, since these conditions are relatively common among stroke survivors, yet no one tells you how to deal with them when they happen,” says Read. “I survived my stroke but almost didn’t survive the anxiety and depression it caused. That was a dark and scary time! I hope my book can help at least one stroke survivor recognize the signs early and seek help.”
People often associate stroke survivors with lasting physical disabilities. And while that’s unfortunately often true, the invisible scars people don’t see can sometimes be just as debilitating as the stroke itself.
Inside “Invisible Scars,” you will discover:
· The physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges you may face as a stroke survivor, and some powerful tools for identifying the situations that set you off
· Physical rehab, from strength exercises to key home recommendations, and why it is vital for speeding up the recovery process
· Powerful cognitive strategies, plus brain exercises you can do at home
· Post-stroke anxiety: symptoms, therapeutic approaches, and what to do when panic strikes “out of nowhere”
· Post-stroke depression: gold standard therapies and DIY therapies to embrace to stay positive and present
· Additional therapies for quelling the symptoms of anxiety and depression, including CBD, supplements, and natural therapies
· Vital advice for carers. What they need to know about stroke recovery, what makes a good caregiver, and why self-care is a lifeline to avoid burnout
Invisible Scars is available on Amazon.com. Angie Read Doyal is available for interviews to talk candidly about her experience. For more information or to schedule an interview, email angiereaddoyal@gmail.com.
Angie Read Doyal was 46 when she had a stroke, seemingly out of nowhere. She was active and healthy—at least that’s what she thought. In July of 2017, Angie had an ischemic stroke that required emergency brain surgery to remove a blood clot. In the blink of an eye, Angie went from a successful career woman and doting mom to an empty shell, terrified for her future and struggling with post-stroke anxiety (PSA) and post-stroke depression (PSD). Unwilling to let anything keep her down for long, she fought to overcome her conditions. Six years later, she is sharing her experience in “Invisible Scars: Stroke Survival, Recovery, and the Unexpected Mental Health Fallout.”
“I wanted to give others an idea of what it feels like to say goodbye to who you used to be while trying to reinvent yourself after a brain injury. I also wanted to bring attention to PSA and PSD, since these conditions are relatively common among stroke survivors, yet no one tells you how to deal with them when they happen,” says Read. “I survived my stroke but almost didn’t survive the anxiety and depression it caused. That was a dark and scary time! I hope my book can help at least one stroke survivor recognize the signs early and seek help.”
People often associate stroke survivors with lasting physical disabilities. And while that’s unfortunately often true, the invisible scars people don’t see can sometimes be just as debilitating as the stroke itself.
Inside “Invisible Scars,” you will discover:
· The physical, emotional, and cognitive challenges you may face as a stroke survivor, and some powerful tools for identifying the situations that set you off
· Physical rehab, from strength exercises to key home recommendations, and why it is vital for speeding up the recovery process
· Powerful cognitive strategies, plus brain exercises you can do at home
· Post-stroke anxiety: symptoms, therapeutic approaches, and what to do when panic strikes “out of nowhere”
· Post-stroke depression: gold standard therapies and DIY therapies to embrace to stay positive and present
· Additional therapies for quelling the symptoms of anxiety and depression, including CBD, supplements, and natural therapies
· Vital advice for carers. What they need to know about stroke recovery, what makes a good caregiver, and why self-care is a lifeline to avoid burnout
Invisible Scars is available on Amazon.com. Angie Read Doyal is available for interviews to talk candidly about her experience. For more information or to schedule an interview, email angiereaddoyal@gmail.com.
Contact
A.D.D. Publishing Group, LLCContact
Angie Read
816-305-0289
Angie Read
816-305-0289
Multimedia
Categories