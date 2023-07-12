Truma Partners with OEM to Showcase Truma Aventa on All-Electric Coast
Together, Truma and Coast will travel from Nashville, TN, to Wilmington, NC, and back with stops along the way in Asheville and Raleigh, NC. Throughout the road trip, Truma and Coast will host consumer meetups to demonstrate how Coast and Truma redefine the concept of comfort on the road. From luxurious sleeping quarters to the quiet cool comfort of the Aventa, travelers can witness how the journey can be enjoyed as much as the destination.
Elkhart, IN, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Truma is hitting the road this month with Coast, an all-electric travel trailer that features the Truma Aventa air conditioning system.
“We look forward to opportunities such as this when we can showcase our systems in action, and to do so with a partner like Coast is even more exciting,” said Gerhard Hundsberger, President and CEO of Truma North America. “This all-electric RV aligns with our commitment to sustainable travel and showcases our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation.”
Hundsberger added that during the upcoming road trip, consumers will have chances to see the Coast Model 1 and feel the quiet comfort of Truma Aventa. “Like Truma systems, the Coast redefines the meaning of comfort, providing a home-away-from-home experience for travelers,” he said.
Coast travel trailers are produced in Nashville, TN by Aero Build, which has made a deep impact in the small business realm with its unique and innovative approach to the mobile coffee shop/bar/boutique.
“We recognized a need and opportunity to re-energize the mobile business,” said Aero Build and Coast Founder and CEO, Brian Fuente. “With Aero Build we have created a catalog of travel trailers that capitalize on modern technology and function and serve small business owners.”
According to Fuente, Coast was imagined out of that same mindset – how to take form and function and combine them with modern design and technology. Coast is designed to redefine the comfort zone for travelers. With its thoughtfully designed interior and state-of-the-art amenities, Coast ensures a genuinely comfortable and inviting atmosphere, enabling travelers to relax, unwind, and indulge in every moment of their journey.
“When we started forming the blueprint for Coast, we were immediately drawn to Truma systems, and the Truma Aventa made perfect sense,” said Fuente. “Its sleek, low-profile design and smooth lines both inside and outside of the trailer were aesthetically pleasing while the specs met our desire to stay all-electric.”
Fuente added that the quietness of Truma Aventa is also a huge advantage. “There have been several times I’ve shown customers Coast while the air conditioner has been running, and you simply don’t notice. It’s quiet and cool all at once.”
“Our Truma team is looking forward to seeing new faces and finding new friends as we embark on this remarkable road trip to North Carolina,” said Hundsberger. “Together, Truma and Coast are ready to join the ultimate embodiment of comfort with innovation and the joy of exploration.
Follow the road trip on social media and search for the hashtag: #TrumaXCoast
About Truma
Truma is a premium solutions partner to the outdoor recreation community. Truma started doing business in North America in 2013, establishing its headquarters in Elkhart, IN. Backed by over 70 years of German engineering, Truma has a long history of providing quality solutions to the global outdoor recreation market. Truma provides “Simply Better” world-class systems designed and tested specifically for outdoor adventures and the diverse terrains unique to North America. Truma distinguishes itself by its high-quality products, exemplary customer service, knowledgeable technicians, and customer-first philosophy.
About Coast
Coast is an all-electric, luxury recreational vehicle for modern living. With its sleek design and advanced technology, it offers a unique lifestyle experience that combines comfort, sustainability, and adventure. Coast is manufactured by Aero Build out of Nashville, TN. Aero Build was born out of a passion for bringing sophistication and style to an age-old concept. In 2017, Aero Build Founder Brian Fuente saw a vintage camper trailer that had been converted into a mobile bar. He recognized both the need and opportunity that existed in not just retrofitting aged campers but building new ones from the ground up and incorporating those classic head-turning expressions with modern technology and function.
