PCV Murcor Added to Fannie Mae’s Approved Service Provider List for Value Acceptance + Property Data
Pomona, CA, July 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PCV Murcor, a nationwide real estate valuations management company, is pleased to announce its addition as an approved service provider for data collection field services to support Fannie Mae’s value acceptance + property data.
The approval adds to PCV Murcor’s long-standing history of working with Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs) in support of appraisal modernization initiatives. Approved service providers meet requirements for offering data collection field services, data collection technology, or integration to the property data API.
“Our approval as a property data collection service provider for Fannie Mae reinforces our long standing partnership and helps us further our mission of making clients’ real estate needs happen through accountability, connectivity, and performance,” said PCV Murcor’s Senior Vice President of Operations David Schiffmayer. “We look forward to partnering with our clients and their customers by providing best-in-class data collection services and appraisals in support of industry appraisal modernization.”
Per Fannie Mae, the goals of the Value Acceptance + Property Data service are to provide efficiency in reducing appraisal fulfillment timelines, reduce bias, create more objective data, and address the lack of appraisers in the field.
When a lender receives a value acceptance + property data offer, they must obtain a property data collection (PDC) from an approved service provider to validate the property description and eligibility. A PDC report consists of a full interior and exterior inspection of the subject property. The data collection can be performed by a trained data collector and must adhere to Fannie Mae’s property data standard.
This process launched earlier in the year, ensures that submissions meet Fannie Mae’s data standards faster and more accurately. It also provides the flexibility of transferring to the GSE’s loan program without the need for an additional product while meeting a borrower’s needs at a fraction of the cost of a traditional appraisal and completing the turnaround time in half.
“We are proud to work with the GSEs in using innovative property data collection solutions to modernize and advance the appraisal industry. Advancements like this expand our ability to deliver service that is timely, professional, and high quality while easing the transaction for all parties involved,” said PCV Murcor’s Founder, President & CEO Keith Murray. “Adding this product to our cascade, along with our nationwide coverage, multi-tiered quality control review processes, and state-of-the-art technology, reflects our ability to evolve as we have over the past four decades.”
Since 1981, PCV Murcor has built a tradition of excellence in helping hundreds of lenders make their customers’ real estate needs happen. Licensed in all 50 states, plus D.C., PCV provides nationwide coverage for traditional appraisals, alternative products, and a full suite of commercial and multi-family products.
About PCV Murcor
PCV Murcor is a nationwide real estate valuations management company with more than 40 years of experience managing valuation needs for mortgage lending, financial institutions, estate and litigation, real estate investors, and mortgage servicers. Visit pcvmurcor.com to learn more.
