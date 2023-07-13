ASK, Stanford Online High School Student Innovation Group, Invents New Solar Panel; Wins Conrad Challenge in Energy and Environment Category
ASK, a student-led team from Stanford Online High School, announced today that it won first place in the Conrad Challenge in the Energy and Environment category, allowing it to continue working toward building a prototype model of its brand new solar panel which will be made with Perovskite.
Palo Alto, CA, July 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ASK, a student-led team from Stanford Online High School, announced today that it won first place in the Conrad Challenge in the Energy and Environment category, allowing it to continue working toward building a prototype model of its brand new solar panel which will be made with Perovskite. The new startup hopes to change the way the solar industry works by making solar power more affordable and more efficient.
The Invention
Designed to provide an easier transition to renewable solar energy, the ASK solar panel is a revolutionary solution that integrates advanced photovoltaics, energy storage, and thermal absorbers into a single unit. The design eliminates the need for external batteries, reduces energy loss, and increases solar storage efficiency by up to 20%. Solar installation will be more affordable because businesses and consumers won’t need to install the giant battery pack that is typically associated with installing a solar panel array.
“Our solution is something that has never been done in the solar panel industry and we are excited to share it with the world,” said Sumedha Katakam, co-founder, CEO and CFO of ASK. “We have worked so very hard to get to this point, but we have more work to do to bring this invention to fruition into the solar marketplace and that keeps driving us.”
Traditional solar panels rely on external batteries, leading to energy loss of up to 20% during transmission. Today’s existing solutions, such as lithium-ion batteries, have further drawbacks including cost and environmental impact. ASK’s solar panel will be made of Perovskite, a calcium titanium oxide mineral, that the company feels will change the way solar panels are made. Perovskite will provide high absorption coefficients, long carrier lifetimes, and will add a light-absorbing layer in the solar cell.
“Solar power is the fastest-growing source of renewable energy with an average annual growth rate of 22% between 2010 and 2020,” explained Keshav Narang, co-founder and CTO of ASK. “Our team identified the solar industry’s growth potential but felt that it was in need of new ideas that help businesses and consumers save money and take advantage of the power of the sun.”
Hard Work Pays Off
ASK was founded in the Fall of 2022 as part of Stanford Online High School’s Startup Incubator Club. The three students connected through the club because of their interest and love in energy conservation. As part of their work, they developed the idea for their solar panel invention and then entered the first phase of the Conrad Challenge, named after the memory of former astronaut, Pete Conrad, and led by his wife, Nancy Conrad.
At the beginning of the contest, the Conrad Challenge consisted of 2,800 high school students from 50 countries. ASK made it past the first round of 950 teams from around the world. They were invited to the second round which consisted of producing a custom video that explained their invention and were competing with 823 teams. When they were invited to present in Houston, Texas in April 2023 at the Conrad Challenge Summit, they were among just 20 teams from around the world.
“We were very proud at being selected and winning this competition and want to thank everyone who has helped us on this journey,” said Andrew Mullikin, co-founder and CMO of ASK. “Our goal of changing the solar industry into an affordable sector has started and we look forward to building our prototype and bringing this invention to market.”
Future Plans: Solidifying a Formal Patent and Enhancing Solar Panel Invention
Although ASK filed a patent as they progressed their invention over the past year, the group was also the sole category winner from this year’s Conrad Challenge to receive a $20,000 grant to work with ArentFox Schiff, a law firm specializing in patent filings. The startup is also working with the Wisconsin New Product Market Feasibility Study to further enhance its solar panel product. Because of the Conrad Challenge win, the team was also invited to join scientific research honor society Sigma Xi.
About ASK
ASK was founded in 2022 by Sumedha Katakam, Keshav Narang, and Andrew Mullikin, all students at Stanford Online High School. ASK is inventing a new solar panel that has an integrated battery built in. This saves money by eliminating the need for a battery array and also increases efficiency by not experiencing a high power loss due to transmission. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, and can be found online at https://www.asksolarpanel.com/.
Rich Mullikin
925-354-7444
https://www.asksolarpanel.com/
925-354-7444
https://www.asksolarpanel.com/
