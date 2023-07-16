Press Releases>Business>Licensing>Neowiitan>

Neowiitan Investment is Accepting Funding Requests for Review and Possible Funding from Both Startups and Existing Businesses

Neowiitan Investment is Accepting Funding Requests for Review and Possible Funding from Both Startups and Existing Businesses
Indianapolis, IN, July 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Neowiitan investment is industry-agnostic and open to funding clients/companies in all industries, both domestically and internationally.

Neowiitan investment is particularly interested in clients/companies with innovative products or services, strong financial performance, experienced management teams, and a unique value proposition. It's essential to have a deep understanding of the industry.

The clients products or services needs to be unique, with a significant market potential that's demonstrated with concrete evidence to make investing worthwhile.

Clients/companies might need to have an advantage such as intellectual property protection, exclusive licenses, or marketing and distribution relationships to distinguish from potential competitors. A profitable business model, a business plan and pitch, emphasizing both market and finance issues well, is also a requirement.

Neowiitan Investment have flexible terms exclusively for long term business investment based on convertible equity debt funding, full debt funding platform including start-up projects and businesses.

Submit an investment proposal by visiting Neowiitan's website.

Note: The company's solutions should address significant problems for a large target market and the minimum funding request is $500,000.00
Contact
Neowiitan
Edward Swain
317-641-0661
www.neowiitan.com
ContactContact
Categories