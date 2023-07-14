Tonia Decosimo Founder of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Appears on the Long Island Breakfast Club Show
Manhasset, NY, July 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tonia DeCosimo, founder and president of the Long Island-based women’s empowerment and networking organization P.O.W.E.R., was a guest recently on Long Island’s #1 talk show, The Long Island Breakfast Club.
Valentina Janek, marketing consultant, life coach, advocate, and senior information specialist co-hosts the show along with entrepreneur Gregory Cajuste. The show provides enlightening information from the diverse world of the Long Island business community with a humorous touch, talking about things that can enhance listeners businesses, lives, and overall success. With over 250 episodes, The Long Island Breakfast Club received the Webby Award for podcasts in 2021.
DeCosimo appeared on the show along with Gerry Ferretti, a filmmaker, screenwriter, actor, director, producer, playwright, singer, songwriter, and creator of “The Fontanas.” “The Fontanas” is an original dramedy based loosely on his own Italian family from Long Island. Members of the cast were also present and the group enjoyed a lively discussion about P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, women’s empowerment and “The Fontanas.”
“It was an honor to be on The Long Island Breakfast Club and it was especially nice to have a man sitting next to me who supports women’s empowerment,” said DeCosimo. “This fall, P.O.W.E.R. Magazine will be highlighting men who empower women and I am pleased to feature Gerry in that issue.”
To watch this episode, or any other episodes, visit: longislandbreakfastclubshow.com. For more information about joining P.O.W.E.R., visit www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure.
Contact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
