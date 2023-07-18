Latisha's House Marks 10th Anniversary with Expansion of Services for Human Trafficking Survivors, Launches "The Freedom Project" at Annual Gala
Williamsburg, VA, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In commemoration of its 10th year of dedicated service, Latisha's House has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive restorative care to female survivors of sex trafficking. Through the establishment of long-term safe houses in both Florida and Virginia, Latisha's House has played a pivotal role in aiding survivors on their path to recovery.
Building upon the global awareness generated by the movie Sound of Freedom, Latisha's House aims to raise further awareness of the pressing national need for safe housing and restorative service through its upcoming gala. Recognizing the urgency of the issue, Latisha's House is expanding its services to encompass all adult survivors of human trafficking and their children. To support this crucial initiative, funds will be allocated to various programs, with a primary focus on the Freedom Project, which strives to expand housing opportunities for all adult survivors.
The Freedom Project will enable Latisha's House to enhance its capacity through three significant initiatives:
Hope Village: This initiative aims to provide housing for trafficking survivors and their children, focusing on rebuilding and strengthening the family unit while offering holistic support on-site.
Freedom House: Offering permanent supportive housing, Freedom House will serve survivors who have graduated to independent living. They will reside together in a single-family dwelling, continuing their education, employment, financial saving, and healing.
RentRelief+: This program will increase access to rehousing and rental assistance, providing new opportunities within the community.
Through the implementation of "The Freedom Project," trafficking survivors will have the opportunity to work and live within the same community. The ultimate goals include achieving job and financial stability, nurturing healthy relationships, and empowering survivors towards homeownership.
Latisha's House invites the community to join its 10th annual "Spark the Dream, Ignite Her Future" Gala, an elegant black-tie optional event. This year's gala will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at the Williamsburg Lodge in Colonial Williamsburg.
Guests can expect a spectacular evening filled with live music featuring 504 Supreme, engaging silent and live auctions, exclusive champagne and wine, an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, and a five-star, three-course plated candlelight dinner. The auction items include holiday trips, stunning jewelry, and romantic weekend getaways for two.
Tickets and sponsorships for the gala can be secured online at www.latishashouse.com.
Last year, the gala raised an impressive $214,000 for women who are survivors of sex trafficking. The funding was allocated to education, including college and vocational school support, as well as emergency medical and mental health services for the women residing in the safe home. This year, Latisha's House aims to exceed $300,000 in proceeds from the event.
Founded in 2013, Latisha's House was inspired by the encounter and subsequent rescue of a young woman named "Latisha" from her trafficker during a youth mission trip in Chicago. Since its beginning, the organization has served 480 women through its restorative care program. With 1,685 requests for placement, 1,205 survivors have been identified and referred to other programs. In 2022, over 80% of women completing the program obtained their GEDs and pursued vocational education or college, funded by the Latisha's House Foundation. Additionally, 90% received counseling and mental health services, and all participants were connected to essential social services, receiving clothing and food.
"By investing in Latisha's House, you are making a difference in the lives of survivors of human trafficking, one life at a time. Together, we can change the world for future generations," said Elizabeth Ameling, Founder and Executive Director.
About Latisha's House:
Latisha's House is 501 (c) 3, public charity dedicated to providing comprehensive restorative care to female survivors of sex trafficking. Through long-term safe houses and various programs, Latisha's House offers housing, education, employment support, counseling, and wrap around services to survivors and their children. The organization is committed to empowering survivors towards independence and a brighter future.
