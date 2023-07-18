Latisha's House Marks 10th Anniversary with Expansion of Services for Human Trafficking Survivors, Launches "The Freedom Project" at Annual Gala

Latisha's House, a nonprofit organization supporting female survivors of sex trafficking, celebrates 10 years of service. They expand their services to all adult survivors and children, focusing on safe housing and restorative care. The gala aims to raise awareness and funds for their initiatives. Through Hope Village, Freedom House, and RentRelief+, survivors receive holistic support. Join the gala and make a difference in survivors' lives. Visit www.latishashouse.com for details.