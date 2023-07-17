The Blood-Stained World of TERMINUS Comes to FASERIP Gaming
TERMINUS, a paranoid horror setting for FASERIPopedia, has been commissioned by FASERIP.com
Los Angeles, CA, July 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- FASERIP.com, publisher of the premier superhero game in the world, FASERIPopedia, has commissioned author Robert Pepper to bring his original world TERMINUS to life in a bold and confronting new mature age sourcebook for superhero gaming.
Says author Robert Pepper, "Terminus is a glimpse into a grim, techno-horror-fuelled future. In this urban hell, characters are stolen from one reality and deposited into the ‘eversprawl,’ a vast, pit-like city that seems to have no ending. The city is ruled by the sadistic Shadow Nobles, revered like deities by the impoverished, disease-ridden populous."
TERMINUS is a very different sourcebook for FASERIPopedia, which so far has concentrated on Silver Age style content and TidalWave Universe licensed works. With TERMINUS a deep dive into gothic horror, 90s horror and the best of the British-influenced adult oriented comics of the last 40 years are the focus, as Robert Pepper goes on to explain, "Terminus holds up a satirical mirror to our own looming and possibly doomed future. How will your characters engage with this grim and unearthly place? Are they part of the solution, or will they revel in ultra-violence and seek fame, fortune and wealth, perhaps even going beyond the Gray, where they might sit at the hand of the Nobles themselves?
"That journey, we leave up to you. But when you trudge through Terminus you’d better have a big gun, some phageware, and many eyes in the back of your skull.
Good luck to you citizen, and if you do die, make it a glorious death."
TERMINUS is anticipated for a February 2024 release date, with art by the author and the professional comic artists on staff at FASERIP.com.
