Vacatia Wins Management Contract for Fantasy Island Resort
Daytona Beach Shores Timeshare Resort Sees Bright Future
Mill Valley, CA, July 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has been awarded the management contract for Fantasy Island Resort.
The Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, resort looked at multiple management companies and ultimately selected Vacatia for its custom approach to on-site management, sales, and rental programs to create a sustainable future for the resort. “Our focus was on the needs of the resort and its owners, and, after reviewing all the proposals, Vacatia was the clear choice,” said Mike Weber, board president. “They were collaborative in their approach, and we believe Vacatia has the experience and knowledge to guide our resort into a bright future.”
For Vacatia, Fantasy Island Resort will be a welcome addition to its network of timeshare properties. “Florida beach resorts are always in demand, and Fantasy Island Resort is located right on the sand,” said Michelle DuChamp, head of partner services at Vacatia. “We are leveraging our resort management skills, technology tools, and marketing expertise to help this resort serve their current owners by reinforcing the value proposition and sustaining the financial health of the association, which will attract new guests and future owners.”
Fantasy Island Resort is a family-friendly home-away-from-home located directly on the ocean in Daytona Beach Shores. The RCI Silver Crown-rated resort has studio and one-bedroom units as large as 1,100 square feet and equipped with full kitchens. The resort’s beach facilities are currently being rebuilt due to damage sustained in 2022 from hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The resort remains open during reconstruction, which will now be guided by the experts at Vacatia. “The team at Vacatia has already made an impact during the transition from solidifying staff to lending their expertise as we navigate the reconstruction,” Weber said.
Owners at Fantasy Island Resort receive access to Vacatia benefits, including discounted rentals at Vacatia-managed resorts and over 750 rental partners. The resort’s staff will have access to Vacatia’s robust suite of technology solutions and support to improve efficiencies and monetize non-performing inventory.
In the past few years, Vacatia has grown its management services to 27 timeshare associations nationwide. The company has more than 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies that rely on it for rental and resale services. Vacatia’s products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members, and finance needed property renovations. To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, resale and property management services, as well as its subscription membership product, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatia.com/partnerservices
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
