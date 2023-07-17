Music Artist Michael Quest Releases His New Music Album ... So-Essential
Independent Recording artist Michael Quest releases his new 2023 Music Album. The project contains eight guitar-driven songs in a variety genres including Rock, Pop, Acoustic and Patriotic.
Glendale, CA, July 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- American Indie music artist Michael Quest puts together over three years of writing, recording, and mixing for his new music release titled "So-Essential." Following the single release in October 2020 of his American patriotic song 'This God-Given Land', Michael presents six brand new songs and one previously recorded song never before released digitally. This independently produced and published project contains guitar-driven rock, country and pop songs with lyrics reflecting post-modern themes of love, heartbreak, and patriotism. The title, as well as the first track 'I'm Done' is a commentary on a recent prevailing notion by some over the past few years that somehow music, performed live, is less essential or non-essential for a "safe" lifestyle. Michael stands by the belief that freedom sing and perform music publicly in America is an absolute necessity and is ... So-Essential.
The album is available here: michaelquest.hearnow.com/so-essential
It is also available on Spotify and most other music streaming services.
Michael Quest's Social Media sites include:
Instagram.com/questmichael
YouTube.com/MichaelQuestMusic
Facebook.com/MichaelQuestMusic
For more info, contact: mqblues@gmail.com or (818) 209-9076
The album is available here: michaelquest.hearnow.com/so-essential
It is also available on Spotify and most other music streaming services.
Michael Quest's Social Media sites include:
Instagram.com/questmichael
YouTube.com/MichaelQuestMusic
Facebook.com/MichaelQuestMusic
For more info, contact: mqblues@gmail.com or (818) 209-9076
Contact
Michael QuestContact
818-209-9076
bit.ly/MQSpotify
Instagram.com/questmichael
YouTube.com/MichaelQuestMusic
Facebook.com/MichaelQuestMusic
For more info contact: mqblues@gmail.com or (818) 209-9076
818-209-9076
bit.ly/MQSpotify
Instagram.com/questmichael
YouTube.com/MichaelQuestMusic
Facebook.com/MichaelQuestMusic
For more info contact: mqblues@gmail.com or (818) 209-9076
Categories