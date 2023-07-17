Rob Prior Honors Stan Lee's Centennial with Live Performance at "Excelsior! The Life and Legacy of Stan Lee" Premiere Exhibition
San Diego, CA, July 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Globally renowned artist Rob Prior, celebrated for his unique performative-painting and significant contributions to entertainment giants like Marvel, DC, and Star Wars, is set to pay a heartfelt tribute to the pop-culture legend, Stan Lee.
On July 18, the world premiere of Excelsior! The Life and Legacy of Stan Lee will take place at the Comic-Con Museum in historic Balboa Park, marking an exhilarating precursor to the much-anticipated San Diego Comic-Con. Known for his energetic and ambidextrous technique, Prior will commemorate Lee's indelible legacy with a live painting demonstration - a trademark of his commanding presence at Comic Con’s worldwide.
Excelsior! The Life and Legacy of Stan Lee exhibition explores the profound impact of Lee's career, with never-before-seen collaborations from co-creators Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, and more. The tribute encapsulates Stan Lee's monumental influence on comic books and pop culture, an enigmatic life that deeply resonates with Prior. "Stan was a transformative figure in my life and career," Prior recalls. "His vision and creative prowess have left an enduring mark on my artistic journey."
Prior's bond with the legend began at Stan Lee’s Chinese Theater Handprint Ceremony in 2017, where Prior was asked (at Stan’s behest) to be the “warm-up act”. This event led to a series of collaborative projects between the two, including over 100 paintings depicting Lee amidst his favorite comic covers, each bearing the personal signature from the man himself.
Prior cherishes a particular piece, a painting of Lee as Namor from Sub-Mariner #1. "He’d show it to anyone he could proclaiming, 'look, I'm buff.' That never fails to bring a smile to my face," he reminisces.
Continuing his reverence, Prior says, "His monumental impact on comics, film, and television continues to inspire me and countless others around the globe. It was an honor to know and work with the exemplar that was Stan Lee."
Championed by Kartoon Studios (the controlling partner of "Stan Lee Universe, LLC”), this limited 8-month exhibition is curated by Michael Uslan, Originator and Executive Producer of the Batman movie franchise, and David Uslan, both consultants to Kartoon Studios' and the Comic-Con Museum.
The Comic-Con Museum's debut of this homage echoes Stan Lee's belief that "one person can make a difference." Prior's live painting performance promises to be a highlight of the premiere event.
About Rob Prior: With an illustrious career spanning gaming, graphic novels, television, film, and fine art, Rob Prior is a globally celebrated master of multiple creative disciplines. Painting with both hands and often with eyes closed, Prior's work has graced esteemed venues from the Louvre Museum to the Smithsonian, and at key events like the NFL Draft and the Grammys' MusiCares tribute to Joni Mitchell. His groundbreaking contributions to art and entertainment have established him as a luminary amongst creatives.
On July 18, the world premiere of Excelsior! The Life and Legacy of Stan Lee will take place at the Comic-Con Museum in historic Balboa Park, marking an exhilarating precursor to the much-anticipated San Diego Comic-Con. Known for his energetic and ambidextrous technique, Prior will commemorate Lee's indelible legacy with a live painting demonstration - a trademark of his commanding presence at Comic Con’s worldwide.
Excelsior! The Life and Legacy of Stan Lee exhibition explores the profound impact of Lee's career, with never-before-seen collaborations from co-creators Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, and more. The tribute encapsulates Stan Lee's monumental influence on comic books and pop culture, an enigmatic life that deeply resonates with Prior. "Stan was a transformative figure in my life and career," Prior recalls. "His vision and creative prowess have left an enduring mark on my artistic journey."
Prior's bond with the legend began at Stan Lee’s Chinese Theater Handprint Ceremony in 2017, where Prior was asked (at Stan’s behest) to be the “warm-up act”. This event led to a series of collaborative projects between the two, including over 100 paintings depicting Lee amidst his favorite comic covers, each bearing the personal signature from the man himself.
Prior cherishes a particular piece, a painting of Lee as Namor from Sub-Mariner #1. "He’d show it to anyone he could proclaiming, 'look, I'm buff.' That never fails to bring a smile to my face," he reminisces.
Continuing his reverence, Prior says, "His monumental impact on comics, film, and television continues to inspire me and countless others around the globe. It was an honor to know and work with the exemplar that was Stan Lee."
Championed by Kartoon Studios (the controlling partner of "Stan Lee Universe, LLC”), this limited 8-month exhibition is curated by Michael Uslan, Originator and Executive Producer of the Batman movie franchise, and David Uslan, both consultants to Kartoon Studios' and the Comic-Con Museum.
The Comic-Con Museum's debut of this homage echoes Stan Lee's belief that "one person can make a difference." Prior's live painting performance promises to be a highlight of the premiere event.
About Rob Prior: With an illustrious career spanning gaming, graphic novels, television, film, and fine art, Rob Prior is a globally celebrated master of multiple creative disciplines. Painting with both hands and often with eyes closed, Prior's work has graced esteemed venues from the Louvre Museum to the Smithsonian, and at key events like the NFL Draft and the Grammys' MusiCares tribute to Joni Mitchell. His groundbreaking contributions to art and entertainment have established him as a luminary amongst creatives.
Contact
Rob PriorContact
Cara Salmeri
213-509-1730
www.robprior.com/
Cara Salmeri
213-509-1730
www.robprior.com/
Categories