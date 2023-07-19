"Dance with Me: The Karmic Love Affair That Dangerously Changed a Young Mumbai Woman" is Complete
Amrita, a gorgeous young Indian woman, makes a decision that intensely impacts two generations of her family from Bombay (Mumbai) with plot twist after plot twist. Love, mystery, romance, betrayal, passion, murder, and karmic retribution, guide this story.
Draper, UT, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carl David Blake’s newly-released book, “Dance with Me: The Karmic Love Affair that Dangerously Changed a Young Mumbai Woman” is based on his well-acclaimed romantic Bollywood dance screenplay.
The opening of the story is set in 1993, in the mountains of Kashmir at night in early winter. While all is quiet, imminent danger quickly engulfs the area, as Sandeep, a lost traveler, who unsuspectingly finds himself in a menacing predicament. Immediately, a perilous cat-and-mouse game ensues, which does not bode well for him, as he desperately fights for his life, as snipers zero in on him.
Back in Bombay, India, Amrita, a young, hopelessly romantic, working as a nurse’s aide in a nearby hospital, has a chance encounter with a top-secret patient, who was smuggled into the ER with a "no questions" asked policy.
Fascinated with this man, Amrita asks to work an extra shift, at night, so she could watch over him, fascinated with who he was. Amrita’s structured life set by her strict traditional Indian parents is forever changed when she takes care of a critically injured mysterious man, who, while unconscious, emotionally draws her in and captures her heart.
After entering the most fulfilling and exciting romance of her dreams, a dramatic and karmic twist of fate changes Amrita’s life drastically. Her heart is torn because of her love for him, where she is oblivious to who her paramour really is. Amrita's future is at risk as well as it contrasted with the devotion and loyalty to her family. Then, Amrita makes a single decision that will affect her and her family’s life forever, which clearly plays out karmic fate for generations.
“The most important task in life is to meet your spiritual family. Without these connections, you wander aimlessly in life. With them, your journey becomes clear, and your God-given purpose is unveiled.” –Bandhu
www.amazon.com/dp/B0CBR1R3HC
The opening of the story is set in 1993, in the mountains of Kashmir at night in early winter. While all is quiet, imminent danger quickly engulfs the area, as Sandeep, a lost traveler, who unsuspectingly finds himself in a menacing predicament. Immediately, a perilous cat-and-mouse game ensues, which does not bode well for him, as he desperately fights for his life, as snipers zero in on him.
Back in Bombay, India, Amrita, a young, hopelessly romantic, working as a nurse’s aide in a nearby hospital, has a chance encounter with a top-secret patient, who was smuggled into the ER with a "no questions" asked policy.
Fascinated with this man, Amrita asks to work an extra shift, at night, so she could watch over him, fascinated with who he was. Amrita’s structured life set by her strict traditional Indian parents is forever changed when she takes care of a critically injured mysterious man, who, while unconscious, emotionally draws her in and captures her heart.
After entering the most fulfilling and exciting romance of her dreams, a dramatic and karmic twist of fate changes Amrita’s life drastically. Her heart is torn because of her love for him, where she is oblivious to who her paramour really is. Amrita's future is at risk as well as it contrasted with the devotion and loyalty to her family. Then, Amrita makes a single decision that will affect her and her family’s life forever, which clearly plays out karmic fate for generations.
“The most important task in life is to meet your spiritual family. Without these connections, you wander aimlessly in life. With them, your journey becomes clear, and your God-given purpose is unveiled.” –Bandhu
www.amazon.com/dp/B0CBR1R3HC
Contact
Carl David Blake ProductionsContact
Carl David Blake
1-385-645-5675
carldavidblakeproductions.com
Carl David Blake
1-385-645-5675
carldavidblakeproductions.com
Categories