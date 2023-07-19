MP Relavistic Reveals New Generative AI Solution ezTalkAi
Introducing ezTalkAi - Revolutionizing Conversational AI with Three Powerful Versions Set to Transform the AI Landscape: AI Personal Assistant, AI Brand Ambassador, and AI Personal Clone.
Cleveland, OH, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MP Relavistic, a pioneer in the field of artificial intelligence, is proud to announce the launch of ezTalkAi, a groundbreaking suite of AI products designed to enhance personal and brand interactions. With three powerful versions - AI Personal Assistant, AI Brand Ambassador, and AI Personal Clone - ezTalkAi brings advanced conversational AI and generative capabilities to the forefront.
AI Personal Assistant: The Ultimate AI Assistant
AI Personal Assistant is a cutting-edge personal assistant that provides seamless assistance at your fingertips. Powered by MP Relavistic's advanced natural language processing (NLP) and conversational AI, AI Personal Assistant understands user intent and delivers accurate, personalized answers. This AI marvel can quickly search and retrieve information from multiple sources, including news articles, saving valuable time. Whether it's answering questions, providing sports scores, weather reports, real-time flight statuses, or managing grocery shopping lists, AI Personal Assistant is the go-to solution. Its learning capabilities, combined with user input and chat suggestions, continuously improve its responses.
AI Brand Ambassador: A Brand's Trustworthy Advocate
AI Brand Ambassador is a game-changer in conversational commerce, acting as a subject matter expert and a brand's voice across multiple channels. Plus seamless integrations with CRM, inventory, booking systems, etc., this AI-powered solution delivers consistent service, regardless of the customer's location or device. AI Brand Ambassador handles complex tasks such as processing payments, scheduling appointments, and generating quotes, freeing up valuable time and resources. By building lasting relationships with customers through personalized service, proactive engagement, and loyalty-driven recommendations, AI Brand Ambassador turns customers into lifelong fans.
AI Personal Clone: Expanding Digital Reach for Influencers and Celebrities
AI Personal Clone revolutionizes the way influencers, celebrities, and other individuals with large online followings connect with their fans. By transforming themselves into an AI-powered virtual chatbot, clients can scale their presence online and engage with thousands of followers, generating income 24/7. Powered by MP Relavistic's proprietary machine learning algorithms, the AI Personal Clone becomes a virtual replica of the influencer, capable of handling conversations with millions of fans simultaneously. This AI-powered chatbot remembers prior chats, adapts to the client's communication style, and leverages unique follower preferences to establish personalized connections. With built-in affiliate links and a performance dashboard, AI Personal Clone enables revenue generation while clients focus on creating exceptional content.
"We are thrilled to introduce ezTalkAi and its three groundbreaking versions, AI Personal Assistant, AI Brand Ambassador, and AI Personal Clone," said Mike Hamilton, CEO at MP Relavistic. "With these innovative AI solutions, individuals can have virtual assistants at their fingertips and brands can streamline their interactions, gain useful information, provide exceptional service, and achieve unprecedented levels of engagement."
About MP Relavistic: MP Relavistic is a service-disabled veteran owned small business that is a forward-thinking AI and Machine Learning technology company. It has been revolutionizing the industry for over a decade, creating innovative solutions that are developed around repeating and unmet client needs. With a relentless focus on innovation, MP Relavistic harnesses the power of AI, ML, and data analytics to deliver cutting-edge products and services that drive growth and empower users across various sectors. With a dedication to pushing boundaries and reimagining possibilities, MP Relavistic is committed to transforming industries through next-generation technologies.
To learn more about ezTalkAi and its versions, AI Personal Assistant, AI Brand Ambassador, and AI Personal Clone, please visit eztalk.ai.
Contact
Maggie Petrush, Esq.
(216) 545-5686
https://www.mprelavistic.com
