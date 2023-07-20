Carlton Senior Living Elk Grove Hosts Senator Angelique Ashby and CALA Representatives to Showcase Technology and Career Opportunities

Carlton Senior Living Elk Grove welcomed esteemed guests from the office of Senator Angelique Ashby and representatives from the California Assisted Living Association (CALA) for a remarkable visit. The event provided a platform to demonstrate technology's profound impact on enhancing residents' well-being and highlight the rewarding career opportunities within the assisted living industry.