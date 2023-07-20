Carlton Senior Living Elk Grove Hosts Senator Angelique Ashby and CALA Representatives to Showcase Technology and Career Opportunities
Carlton Senior Living Elk Grove welcomed esteemed guests from the office of Senator Angelique Ashby and representatives from the California Assisted Living Association (CALA) for a remarkable visit. The event provided a platform to demonstrate technology's profound impact on enhancing residents' well-being and highlight the rewarding career opportunities within the assisted living industry.
Elk Grove, CA, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- During the visit, Carlton Senior Living showcased the cutting-edge role of technology in revolutionizing the assisted living experience. The event presented a firsthand demonstration of how new technological advancements are utilized to improve the lives of residents. One of the highlights was SafelyYou, an innovative solution that effectively detects and prevents falls in memory care communities, offering residents and their families a sense of safety and peace of mind. Additionally, the Dining Rooms at Carlton employ TouchBistro, a state-of-the-art order-taking system that allows waitstaff to provide efficient and personalized service, ensuring an exceptional dining experience. The integration of iPhones further showcased streamlined care tracking and enhanced staff productivity at the facility, facilitating outstanding care while maintaining seamless communication and coordination.
The visit also served as an opportunity to explore the diverse and rewarding career options available within the assisted living industry. Engaging conversations were held, shedding light on the wide range of roles and responsibilities encompassing compassionate care partners, skilled nurses, creative activities directors, and dedicated administrators. Carlton leaders emphasized the significance of continuous education and professional development, underscoring the multiple avenues for growth and advancement within the industry. The event served as an inspiration to showcase the positive and enriching work available to those passionate about making a positive difference in the lives of seniors.
Carlton Senior Living extends sincere gratitude to the staff members of Senator Angelique Ashby and CALA representatives for their visit and genuine interest in the intersection of technology and career opportunities within the senior living industry. Together, they strive to enhance the lives of seniors and ensure that the sector remains at the forefront of innovation and compassion.
About Carlton Senior Living:
Since 1985, Carlton Senior Living has been a trusted provider of senior care services, dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults through exceptional person-centered care. With communities throughout Northern California, Carlton Senior Living offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care lifestyles, ensuring a comfortable and supportive environment for seniors to thrive. For more information about Carlton, visit: carltonseniorliving.com.
