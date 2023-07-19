Vacatia Selected to Manage Endless Mountain Resort
Pennsylvania Resort Gains Access to Full Suite of Vacatia Services
Mill Valley, CA, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, has been awarded the management contract for Endless Mountain Resort in Union Dale, Pennsylvania.
The formerly self-managed resort selected Vacatia for its custom approach to on-site management, along with its sales and rental programs, which will help sustain its vibrant owner community. “We are excited for the future of Endless Mountain Resort now that we are backed by the resources only Vacatia can provide,” said David Glenwright, board president.
For Vacatia, the resort will be a welcome addition to its network of timeshare properties. “With skiing, trails for biking and hiking, golf, and other attractions nearby, Endless Mountain has four-season appeal,” said Michelle DuChamp, head of partner services at Vacatia. “We will leverage our marketing expertise to help Endless Mountain monetize non-performing inventory, while our resort management expertise will provide a superior hospitality experience to both current and potential new owners who visit through the rental program.”
Situated on 58 secluded hilltop acres, Endless Mountain Resort overlooks Elk Mountain Ski Resort, touting some of the best skiing in Pennsylvania. The RCI Hospitality award-winning resort features an indoor heated pool, hot tub, game room, fitness center, playground, picnic area with grills, tennis, basketball, minigolf, badminton, and croquet. Golfers of all abilities will find a course that suits them perfectly within a 10-minute drive.
In the past few years, Vacatia has grown its management services to 28 timeshare associations nationwide. The company has more than 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies that rely on them for rental and resale services. Vacatia’s products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members, and finance needed property renovations. To learn more about Vacatia’s rental, resale, and property management services, as well as its subscription membership product, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatia.com/partnerservices.
Michelle DuChamp
305-903-9399
vacatiapartnerservices.com
Pennsylvania's Endless Mountains
Pennsylvania's Endless Mountains provide four seasons of outdoor entertainment. Endless Mountain Resort, which recently chose Vacatia as its management company, provides access to all the nearby activities as well as onsite resort amenities.
