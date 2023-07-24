Rubber B Announces Grand Opening of New Store Location in Paris, France
Rubber B opens a new store in Paris, providing an immersive shopping experience with a diverse selection of rubber watch straps. The brand aspires to be a global leader in luxury rubber straps, focusing on innovation and superior craftsmanship.
Miami Beach, FL, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rubber B, the leading rubber watch strap retailer, is thrilled to unveil the grand opening of its new store at 19 Rue Tronchet, 75008 Paris, France. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and demonstrates its commitment to providing The Ultimate Rubber Straps to customers in the heart of Paris.
The new Rubber B store aims to create an immersive shopping experience that reflects the brand's dedication to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With an extensive range of products, the reputation is built on each customer's long-term quality experience with the products and service.
Key Features and Highlights of the New Store:
Prime Location: Situated in the prestigious 8th arrondissement, the store benefits from its prime location in the bustling heart of Paris, known for its vibrant culture and thriving commercial scene.
Stunning Interior Design: The store showcases a modern and visually captivating interior design, blending contemporary aesthetics with elements that pay homage to the rich heritage of Paris.
Extensive Product Selection: Customers can explore an extensive collection of rubber watch straps carefully curated to cater to diverse tastes, preferences, and budgets. From vulcanized rubber to SwimSking technology, the store has something for everyone. Although the SwimSkin® strap looks and feels identical to alligator hide, it is actually 100% Rubber, and therefore waterproof for all sports and aquatic activities.
Expert Staff: A team of knowledgeable and passionate staff members is ready to assist customers, offering personalized recommendations and expert advice to ensure a seamless shopping experience.
Interactive Technology: The store integrates cutting-edge technology to enhance the shopping journey, providing interactive displays, virtual demonstrations, and other innovative features that engage and delight customers.
Grand Opening Celebrations: To commemorate the opening of the new store, Rubber B has planned an exciting lineup of events and special promotions for customers. These include creating a festive atmosphere and fostering community.
Message From CEO:
Rubber B's CEO stated, "The official launch of our new store in the center of Paris marks an important chapter in our company's history and demonstrates our dedication to offering great service. We are rigorous in our handiwork, ensuring the greatest quality and attention to detail in all aspects of our goods. Paris has always been associated with flair, culture, and innovation, making it the ideal site for our new store. Customers will be immersed in a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, discovering our curated selection of exclusive Rubber B straps with limited production runs and unique materials and finishes, all inspired by the beauty and elegance of this remarkable city. We are convinced that our new store will become a destination for discriminating shoppers, and we are excited to embark on this journey."
About Rubber B & B2:
Rubber B is a premium rubber strap manufacturer that established itself as a market leader in high-quality watch straps for high-end timepieces. With a focus on innovation, precision craftsmanship, and elegance, Rubber B provides the best rubber strap experience possible by combining cutting-edge design, quality materials, and seamless integration to improve the functionality and aesthetics of high-end watches. Rubber B envisions becoming the global leader and preferred choice for luxury rubber straps, pioneering revolutionary designs, and collaborating with famous watch brands to set new industry standards.
The grand opening of the new Rubber B store at 19 Rue Tronchet, 75008 Paris, France, reaffirms the company's commitment to providing exceptional products and services to the discerning customers of Paris. The store invites everyone to experience the next level of rubber watch strap shopping.
Contact Information:
Rubber B & B2
605 Lincoln Rd., Suite 230
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Website: www.rubberb.com
Please note that Rubber B & B2 is an official & exclusive collaboration between two independent brands, Manufacture Rubber Straps, and Rubber B LLC. Rubber B is not affiliated with other watch brands such as Rolex SA, Audemars Piguet Holding SA, Panerai, Patek Philippe SA, Breitling SA, IWC International Watch Co, Tudorwatch SA, or Apple Inc. Intellectual property rights of watches, visuals, trademarks, names, and logos belong respectively to each related watch brand.
Our headquarters are located at 605 Lincoln Rd., Suite 230, Miami Beach, FL 33139.
