Exceptional Emergency Center’s Golden Triangle Locations to Accept Medicare Starting July 24, 2023
Locations in Orange, Beaumont, and Port Arthur, TX, to become satellite locations for Altus Lumberton Hospital.
Houston, TX, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Altus Community Health is thrilled to announce that three Exceptional ER locations in the Golden Triangle area will soon be able to accept Medicare. The Orange, Beaumont, and Port Arthur locations are becoming satellite locations for Altus Lumberton Hospital, under the Altus Community Health umbrella.
Earlier this year, Altus Community Health acquired all Exceptional Emergency Center locations in a strategic move meant to extend accessible, attentive, and high-quality care to more patients across Texas. Incorporating the Golden Triangle locations into Altus Lumberton Hospital’s network of satellite facilities is the first step in ACH’s overarching plan to make quality healthcare services accessible for individuals and families in underserved communities.
In light of the government’s call to end the Public Health Emergency and the subsequent changes to Medicare coverage by freestanding emergency rooms, the Exceptional ER and Altus Community Health teams have been working tirelessly to extend Medicare coverage to as many patients as possible. The Altus team is happy to announce this small step in regaining coverage for our Exceptional Emergency Center patients in the Golden Triangle area.
For patients served by Exceptional ER locations outside of the Golden Triangle, the Emergency Care Improvement Act (H.R. 1694) is a bipartisan legislation that, if passed, would update the existing statute and allow Medicare beneficiaries to keep their coverage. If a beneficiary or a loved one is being affected by this decision, the team invites patients to call, email, or mail a U.S. Representative and ask for their support on this legislation alongside Altus Community Health.
About Altus Community Health
Altus Community Health (ACH) is a leading provider of healthcare services in Texas, operating 29 hospitals and ERs across the state. ACH leadership has over 20 years of healthcare management experience in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), ERs, and other ancillary services. ACH is committed to providing high-quality, elevated healthcare for all Texans.
About Exceptional Emergency Center
Exceptional Emergency Center is a network of freestanding emergency rooms with locations throughout Texas. Exceptional ER is committed to providing its communities with high-quality, patient-centered care in a convenient, accessible setting.
For all inquiries, please contact Obinna K. Ononobi, VP of Marketing for Altus Community Healthcare:
Phone: 469-336-7417
Email: oononobi@altushealthsystem.com
https://www.eer24.com/
