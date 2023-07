The Capital Area Urban League 6th Annual Values-Voice-Vigilance Conference

Albany, NY, July 27, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Values-Voice-Vigilance brings the Capital Area together standing in our Values, elevating our collective Voice, and committing to Vigilance in addressing the issues our community faces. The conference builds alliances and coalition to tackle growing issues bigger than any one of us (i.e., economic development, education, environmental justice, health, restorative justice, and others).In addition to the conference, CAUL is hosting a job signing day from 10am-3pm also at Macedonia on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Employers that are hiring from around the Capital Area will be present looking for jobseekers. The job signing day event does not require a ticket and is open to the public.A cocktail social will be held following the conference from 6pm-9pm at Druthers Brewery Company (1053 Broadway, Albany, NY 12204).