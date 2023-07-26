Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at CEDIA Expo
Invited Audience of AI Thought Leaders to Attend The CEDIA Symposium.
Denver, CO, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Artificial Intelligence is coming for the home. Are you ready? The CEDIA Symposium promises an engaging afternoon of thought-provoking discussions led by industry visionaries, AI experts, top integrators, and manufacturers. It is an unparalleled opportunity for home tech professionals to gain insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of AI and how to leverage it for maximum impact.
"We see news about A.I. every day, but little about its impact on home technology. At CEDIA, we believe knowledge is power," said Daryl Friedman, CEDIA Association’s Global President and CEO. "The CEDIA Symposium will bring together the best and brightest to help attendees stay ahead of the curve in AI, an increasingly crucial tool for smart home professionals to deliver exceptional experiences."
This exclusive event will be held on Wednesday, September 6 located in the Four Seasons Ballroom inside the Colorado Convention Center, home of this year’s CEDIA Expo. Cost to attend the invitation-only event is $250 and The Symposium will offer participants a platform to learn, network, and exchange ideas with leaders from the industry.
"As the co-founder of CEDIA, I have witnessed its remarkable journey, bringing together thought leaders across decades to navigate the dynamic shifts in home technologies. From pioneering home theater to embracing the forefront of AI, CEDIA has remained at the forefront of innovation,” said Tom Doherty, HTSA, Director of New Technology Initiatives. “The upcoming CEDIA AI Symposium, uniting the industry's top 100 thought leaders, signifies the enduring spirit of CEDIA and its commitment to advancing our homes for the future."
The Symposium is presented by Azione, HTSA, ProSource and the CEDIA Association. Supporting organizations include Josh.ai and One Firefly,
The CEDIA Symposium Agenda:
11:00am - 12:00pm: Summit Registration
12:00pm - 12:30pm: Networking Lunch
12:30pm - 1:00pm: Opening Remarks: The Impact of AI on Luxury Residential Home Automation
Hear from Josh.ai’s co-founder Alex Capecelatro who will delve into the history, current state of AI and the potential impact on the luxury residential home automation market.
1:00pm - 1:55pm: Marketing: 10 Ways to Leverage AI for Productivity and Performance
Discover the power of AI in marketing strategies as One Firefly’s CEO, Ron Callis shares ten practical approaches to enhance productivity and performance.
2:00pm - 2:55pm: Panel Discussion: Custom Integrators' AI Implementations
Participate in a dynamic panel discussion moderated by Alex Capecelatro, where industry-leading integrators will share real-world examples of AI implementations in their businesses.
3:00pm - 3:15pm: Curated AI Tools Presentation
Join Ron Callis as he provides an overview of curated AI tools, highlighting their applications and potential possibilities for those in attendance.
3:15pm - 3:30pm: Break and Networking
3:30pm - 4:15pm: Manufacturer Panel Discussion: AI Innovation for Improved Implementation and Commissioning
Hear from Tom Doherty, CEDIA Association’s co-founder, as he moderates a panel discussion featuring smart home industry vendors as they share their current AI efforts, their vision for leveraging AI to enhance implementation and commissioning processes to maximize value for clients.
4:20pm - 5:00pm: Closing Remarks and CEDIA Keynote Announcement
Closing remarks will be given by industry veteran Rich Green, who will provide invaluable insights into the future of luxury residential home automation.
5:00pm - 5:30pm: Networking Reception
* Please note that the names and specific details mentioned above are subject to change.
The CEDIA Symposium is a must-attend event for professionals seeking to stay ahead of the curve in the fast-paced world of AI and home automation.
For those working with A.I. in the residential technology space interested in receiving an invitation, please email ai@cedia.org.
About CEDIA
CEDIA® is the global membership association that serves the home technology industry through advocacy, connection, and education. Founded in 1989, CEDIA fights for the rights and interests of its members in governmental bodies around the world, gathers industry professionals worldwide, and creates the trainings, standards, and certifications that ensure the industry excels and attracts new workers. CEDIA co-owns Integrated Systems Europe, the world's largest AV and systems integration exhibition, and founded CEDIA Expo, the world's largest annual residential technology show. Today, over 30,000 CEDIA members deliver home technology solutions that enrich our lives. Learn more about CEDIA at www.cedia.net.
About CEDIA Expo
CEDIA Expo, owned by Emerald Expositions, is THE platform where residential technology integrators, designers and construction professions connect, learn, and engage. CEDIA Expo brings together thousands of home tech pros and hundreds of exhibitors to the leading event for smart home technology. CEDIA Expo 2023, which will be co-located with the newly introduced Commercial Integrator Expo, will take place September 6–9, 2023, in Denver, CO. For more information, please visit cediaexpo.com.
