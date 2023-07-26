Caxy Interactive Promotes Hannah Deason to Chief Operating Officer (COO)
Chicago, IL, July 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Caxy Interactive, a leading custom software development and consulting agency, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Hannah Deason to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), which went into effect in early March 2023.
Hannah Deason joined Caxy Interactive in 2015 as the Executive Assistant to the CEO and founder, Michael LaVista. Over the years, she demonstrated exceptional dedication, strong leadership skills, and a keen understanding of Caxy's business while identifying ways to significantly improve project processes and communication with clients. In recognition of her skills and success, she was promoted to Project Manager, and later to Senior Product Manager. In 2018, Hannah was appointed Managing Director of Operations, where she played a pivotal role in driving Caxy's growth and success. After her promotion to the Managing Director of Operations role, their employee retention rate skyrocketed, she created their business processes and she defined Caxy's values which inspire and drive the culture of the company at all levels.
She has been elevated to COO due to unprecedented success in the role, establishing pillars of leadership, overhauling Caxy's performance review program, growing the retention and satisfaction of their client-base, managing P&L, receiving high praise from both employees and clients and creating internal software to improve project management capabilities for tracking and reporting health and metrics of projects, among many other achievements.
In her new role as COO, Hannah will take on a broader scope of responsibilities, overseeing all aspects of Caxy's operations and providing a path for how the company scales as the accelerated growth continues. She will continue to lead the organization's efforts to streamline processes, optimize efficiency, and ensure the highest level of service for their clients. Working closely with Michael LaVista and the executive team, Hannah will shape the company's long-term growth strategy and drive innovation across all aspects of the business.
In her first 4 months in the role thus far, Hannah has restructured the organization, developed the Caxy internship program and onboarded their interns for 2023, created new positions of leadership, filled those positions of leadership, created new success metrics, started overhauling their product processes to give increased client transparency into their projects and their process.
“This is an exciting time for Caxy as we grow. We’ve gotten to where we are now in large part to the excellent work Hannah has done creating a rock-solid set of processes while also growing and developing our core group of leaders from the inside. Her track record of successes creating products with clients and our teams is an example we use as our gold standard,” Michael LaVista. CEO.
"Hannah has been a driving force behind our company's culture and success. In her new role, she continues to innovate and improve, producing record months in profitability and revenue, and continuing to sustain and improve a company culture that has led to the highest employee retention rate in the company's 23-year history. Even through a lot of growth recently, the culture she leads at Caxy remains unique and special," said Josh Schroeder, CTO of Caxy Interactive, "I look forward to continuing to work with Hannah alongside Michael; much of the success in my role can be partly attributed to the processes and culture that Hannah has created at Caxy. This is a very well-deserved promotion."
Hannah Deason expressed excitement about her new role, stating, “We have so many exciting new opportunities, and it has been the joyride of a lifetime to get to work with Michael and Josh through the challenges and celebrations of this current moment we find ourselves in. For many years now, my goal has been to find success by achieving the core needs of the business by meeting the core needs of the people connected to it. While there is still much to achieve, I am very proud of the work we’ve done to create a space where outcomes are predictable, our teams are healthy, and our products are undeniably exceptional. In every position, I’ve been fortunate to be afforded the opportunity to help our team members meet the best versions of themselves; it’s only through that introduction that our products can reach their full potential. As I step into this new role, I’m excited about expanding the entry points into our industry, elevating new leaders within and outside of our company, building new partnerships, and maximizing the ROI our clients get from the products we create.”
About Caxy Interactive:
Caxy Interactive is a custom software development and consulting agency based in Chicago. With a focus on delivering big outcomes for clients using innovative solutions, Caxy Interactive partners with clients across various industries to power growth and catalyze business strategy.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Michael LaVista
CEO, Founder
mlavista@caxy.com
Phone: (312) 207-6200
