New Management for Local Self Storage Facility in Albany, Louisiana
Albany, LA, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Local acquisition of Albany Storage Annex is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Albany. The facility is located at 29653 South Montpelier Road Albany, LA 70711. This facility is comprised of 265 units totaling 25,950 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure climate-controlled and non-climate unit options to the local communities of Albany and Woodhaven.
The ownership group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of 2/1/2023.
If you would like to speak to their friendly team, please visit their main location at 12134 Louisiana 22 Ponchatoula, LA 70454, contact their office at (985) 507-8979 or visit them online at albanylastorage.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN and regional offices in Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Jackson, MS; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
Contact
Jasmin Jones
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
