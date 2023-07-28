New Management for Local Self Storage Facility in Hagerstown, Maryland
Hagerstown, MD, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Local acquisition of SecureLoc Self Storage is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Hagerstown. The facility is located at 775 Frederick Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740. This facility is comprised of 238 units totaling 24,281 rentable square feet, providing safe and secure climate-controlled unit options to the local communities of Hagerstown, Funkstown, and Robinwood.
The ownership group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of July 2023.
If you would like to speak to their friendly office staff, please stop by the location at 775 Frederick Street Hagerstown, MD 21740, contact their office at 240-617-2556, or visit online at securelocselfstorage.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management companies in the United States. Founded in 2002, with headquarters in Memphis, TN, and regional offices in Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Jackson, MS; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN the company operates over 140 properties in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
