Duffy Compliance Services Launches New Branding & Offerings
New Market, MD, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Duffy Compliance is pleased to announce the launch of new branding to better match the strengths of the company.
The new logo is not only a tribute to CEO Shawn Duffy’s passion for boating, but it sets the expectations to the client that Duffy Compliance Services is captaining the ship. Duffy Compliance Services is now offering Fractional Compliance Officer services to businesses that do not have an in-house compliance officer. Whether its part-time or fractional, Compliance is a federal regulation for many different industries, including finance, education, and manufacturing.
Duffy Compliance Services wants clients to feel confident navigating business through all the moving parts of successful compliance. Compliance is a joint effort, and Duffy Compliance provides guidance through all aspects of the complex world of compliance.
Duffy Compliance Services brings the objectivity of a third-party consultant, as well as considerable expertise and experience. Duffy Compliance helps clients, while considering the time, budget, and goals, and will act as a liaison between the client’s IT department and compliance needs.
Duffy Compliance Services offers assistance in many different areas including:
● An accurate SPRS score
● A list of missing security controls
● Current security architecture diagrams
● Security policies and procedures documentation
● Security awareness training
● Preparation and a plan in case of an incident
● Accurate and continuous system security monitoring
● Vulnerability management
Shawn Duffy, CISSP and CEO of Duffy Compliance Services commented, “This is an exciting time for Duffy. In this first decade of our business, we have built a brand awareness and level of expertise that our customers already value and trust. Now, and with the support of our partners, we have solutions to fit all types of businesses. We are proud of our accomplishments and want to share our vision of guiding our new and existing customers to get and stay compliant.”
About Duffy Compliance Services
Duffy Compliance Services is a provider of cybersecurity assessments and compliance services to financial services, private enterprise, and federal contractors. Based in Frederick County, Maryland, and they serve the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond since 2014. For more information, visit our website at http://www.duffycompliance.com or reach us via email at info@duffycompliance.com.
