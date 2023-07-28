Curls & Potions: Redefining Haircare with a Global Fusion of Recipes
Curls & Potions is a dynamic and forward-thinking global haircare brand that marries the best of ancient traditions with modern innovation. The brand is dedicated to creating high-quality, natural, and inclusive haircare products that help with hair growth, length retention, and scalp care. With a strong focus on sustainability and authenticity, Curls & Potions aims to redefine the haircare industry and inspire individuals to embrace their unique hair journeys confidently.
Locust Grove, GA, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Curls & Potions, is a global haircare brand that is making waves in the industry with its unique blend of diverse haircare recipes sourced from all corners of the world. Originally, the brand started by trying to find solutions for stimulating hair growth after Chemotherapy using ingredients that were not found on the market 8 years ago.
Using the power of ancient traditions blended with innovation within the haircare industry, Curls & Potions helped to change the way people care for their hair, providing transformative and inclusive solutions for all hair types.
With a commitment to authenticity and a passion for hair health, Curls & Potions has succeeded in combining these recipes from all over the world, paired it with modern science and sustainable practices, the brand offers an unparalleled experience that celebrates diversity, self-expression, and natural beauty.
"At Curls & Potions, we believe that every individual's hair is unique and deserves to be celebrated," said Michelle Fontaine-Jones, the brand's Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission is to empower people with products that cater to their specific hair needs, while also introducing them to a rich tapestry of haircare traditions from around the globe."
Drawing inspiration from traditional beauty practices of Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and beyond, Curls & Potions has created a curated collection of haircare products that are enriched with the essence of diverse cultures.
Recognizing that haircare is not one-size-fits-all, Curls & Potions provides a broad range of products catering to various hair textures, curl patterns, and styles, embracing the beauty of individuality. Curls & Potions focuses on products that help to encourage hair growth, reduce hair loss, and scalp care.
Curls & Potions Products for Hair Growth and Scalp Care:
Chebula & Green Tea Herbal Mint Hair & Scalp Oil is a solution for hair loss, shedding, encourages hair growth, seals split ends.
Chebe Growth Stimulating Rice Water is a daily leave in treatment that soothes itchy, dry scalp and stimulates hair growth.
Scalp Potion helps to relieve dry itchy scalp, balances moisture, and promotes hair growth.
Curls & Potions offers a wide range of over 40+ products to target the pain points customers have throughout their hair journey.
The mission is to make every day a "Good Hair Day." For more information or to see the full range of products, please visit www.curlsandpotions.com.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Michelle Fontaine-Jones, CEO/Founder
Curls & Potions
Phone: 208-519-2891
Email: contact@curlsandpotions.com
