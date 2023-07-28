ZeroToMastery.io Releases Preliminary Results of Their Study on AI Tools and Programmers
Study aims to understand the effect of AI tools and their effect on the programming industry.
Toronto, Canada, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- ZeroToMastery.io, an online resource that teaches people how to go from zero coding experience to getting hired, today publishes the preliminary results of their study into the current state of AI tools and programming.
The study surveyed more than 3,000 programmers and team leads with various levels of experience, roles, education level, and company size. This is the largest study of this size to date. The goal was to find actual data points around the world for usage of these tools.
The preliminary results offer some unique insights into how developers are using these tools, how much they are using them, the specific tasks they are applying them to, as well as whats holding back some of the audience from using them so far.
For example
They found that 52.9% of programmers are using AI tools to help with at least 30% of their work.
This can vary across specific roles, with 56.2% of Machine Learning Engineers using ChatGPT on a daily basis, while 37.2% of Front-End Developers are using it daily. (With some roles were using it for as much as 80% of their work).
They also found interesting data points around age, experience, and geographic location, as well as personal opinions from current users and team leads, and their plans for the future with these tools.
About Zero To Mastery
Zero To Mastery is the most efficient and supportive way for people to learn in-demand programming skills, get hired in a high paying job, and advance their career.
They provide the resources and environment so that students can take control of their life and unlock endless exciting new career opportunities in the world of technology, no matter their background or experience.
The study surveyed more than 3,000 programmers and team leads with various levels of experience, roles, education level, and company size. This is the largest study of this size to date. The goal was to find actual data points around the world for usage of these tools.
The preliminary results offer some unique insights into how developers are using these tools, how much they are using them, the specific tasks they are applying them to, as well as whats holding back some of the audience from using them so far.
For example
They found that 52.9% of programmers are using AI tools to help with at least 30% of their work.
This can vary across specific roles, with 56.2% of Machine Learning Engineers using ChatGPT on a daily basis, while 37.2% of Front-End Developers are using it daily. (With some roles were using it for as much as 80% of their work).
They also found interesting data points around age, experience, and geographic location, as well as personal opinions from current users and team leads, and their plans for the future with these tools.
About Zero To Mastery
Zero To Mastery is the most efficient and supportive way for people to learn in-demand programming skills, get hired in a high paying job, and advance their career.
They provide the resources and environment so that students can take control of their life and unlock endless exciting new career opportunities in the world of technology, no matter their background or experience.
Contact
Zero To MasteryContact
Daniel Daines-Hutt
0064274233277
https://zerotomastery.io
Daniel Daines-Hutt
0064274233277
https://zerotomastery.io
Categories