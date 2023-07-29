Local Banker Completes PA Bankers Association's School of Commercial Lending
Mars Bank’s Jennifer Klein, Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking, recently completed coursework at the 2023 Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) School of Commercial Lending.
Mars, PA, July 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mars Bank’s Jennifer Klein, Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking, recently completed coursework at the 2023 Pennsylvania Bankers Association (PA Bankers) School of Commercial Lending.
Ms. Klein has served in the banking industry for 11 years. She is responsible for helping commercial customers meet their financial goals through a range of loan and treasury management services. Ms. Klein is a graduate of Mars High School and current resident of Richland Township. She earned a finance degree from Robert Morris University.
“The PA Bankers schools provide excellent curriculum to help young bankers learn their trade,” said Mark Drenchko, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Banking Officer at Mars Bank. “The school supplements Jen’s experience in the industry and will benefit her commercial customers.”
PA Bankers' School of Commercial Lending provides educational content similar to 200- and 300-level college course study. Topics for this program include: business development, credit structuring, the practical application of commercial lending knowledge, and client and internal communication.
About PA Bankers
PA Bankers has been bringing banks and bankers together for more than 125 years to learn, grow, serve and engage with their peers, communities and lawmakers. The association has built a strong reputation as a leading advocate for pro-banking policies at the state and federal levels, as well as the delivery of quality education, products and services for banks of all sizes and their employees.
About Mars Bank
Mars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner.
