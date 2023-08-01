Freeman Media Group & Urban Vegan Roots Present - Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Dinner & Watch Party
Astoria, NY, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Freeman Media Group & Urban Vegan Roots Present - Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Dinner & Watch Party for the highly anticipated documentary - Beats & Lyrics: The Essence of Rap
Beats & Lyrics: The Essence of Rap is an in depth documentary that examines the essence of creating the world’s most popular genre of music from the creator’s perspective. The Dinner & Watch Party, which is the first event of its kind, will take place on Saturday, August 12 from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM at New York City’s Premier Vegan Restaurant — Urban Vegan Roots, located in Astoria, Queens, New York, and will feature a question & answer segment with Queens native filmmaker, Edwin Freeman, who produced & directed the highly anticipated documentary. There will also be a meditation session with film producer—meditation instructor, Heyward Johnson & Classic Hip Hop Sounds from DJ Nene Music.
The cost of the event is $40, which covers entry, and one of three Vegan Hip Hop Meals of choice, that honors rap legends — The Notorious B.I.G., Jam Master Jay & Big Pun. Attendees will receive free gift bags filled with fresh gear from urban clothing lines — Born Fly & Dreamland.
Tickets are on sale now at — http://freemanmediagroup.ticketleap.com
Contact
Adunni Rose Talent AgencyContact
Shirley Faison
929-579-0900
https://adunnirosetalent.com/
Shirley Faison
929-579-0900
https://adunnirosetalent.com/
