Telarus Adds Contact Center to SolutionVue for Data-Informed Sales Discovery
Telarus unveils new SolutionVue module, QuoteVue and Report Builder tools at the annual Telarus Partner Summit.
Grapevine, TX, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Telarus, a leading technology solutions brokerage (TSB), today unveiled the latest modular addition to Telarus SolutionVueTM at the 11th Annual Telarus Partner Summit. SolutionVue is an intelligent sales assessment platform that quickly matches customers’ short and long-term priorities with technologies from a highly curated knowledgebase of certified Telarus suppliers, removing the guesswork from initial sales conversations. The Contact Center Quick Solution Assessment (QSA) module provides technology advisors with self-guided requirements discovery for existing and prospective customers in all the following key business areas:
• Core Contact Center Business Requirements (including licensing, ACD, IVR, digital engagement, management reporting, and cloud transformation technologies)
• Omnichannel Engagement (including voice, email, chat, social media, SMS/text, and video)
• Automated Self-Service (including AI, knowledge management, robotic process automation (RPA), and intelligent virtual assistants)
• Third Party Integrations with SaaS Platforms (including CRM, ERP, WFM, ticketing, advanced analytics platforms, telephony vendors, and credit card payment gateway technologies)
• Workforce Engagement (including work productivity, workforce management, gamification, quality management/assurance (QM/QA), and agent coaching)
• Business Process Outsourcing for Workload Management (including intelligent virtual assistants, live assistants, and outsourced contact center agents)
• Consulting and Implementation (including strategy, implementation, workforce optimization, internal process improvement, data analytics, agent trainers, and data handling compliance)
The SolutionVue Contact Center QSA will be available this quarter to all active technology advisors through the Telarus Agent Back Office, a management application with over 4,000 users worldwide.
“My contact center practice will benefit greatly from having the self-service discovery automation that Telarus’ new SolutionVue Contact Center QSA provides. We will be able to identify client needs from multiple department influencers simultaneously, and quickly determine the right suppliers vetted by Telarus,” said Audra Lindell, Customer Experience Solution Consultant for Lucidia IT, a Telarus partner since 2018. “The ability to match client requirements to a vendor short-list without the typical manual diligence, which can take days or even much longer, is a game changer for us and the industry. We will be able to operate faster and more efficiently, giving us the confidence to take on more business.”
The Contact Center QSA is the third module release for the SolutionVue platform, joining the Cloud QSA, launched in May 2023, and Cybersecurity QSA, introduced in 2022.
“Today’s contact centers are evolving quickly with the emergence of modern technologies, especially AI. We are so excited to offer this new contact center discovery module for SolutionVue to our technology advisors. It provides them with the latest vendor and best practice recommendations needed to align with their customers’ immediate requirements and rising standards,” said Samantha Nelson, VP of Contact Center for Telarus. “We also see SolutionVue as a huge win for our contact center providers because it’s specifically designed to pull them into opportunities that are best suited for their solutions, improving their success potential.”
Telarus Also Introduces New Back Office Tools for Enhanced Business Management Operations
Telarus Report Builder is an extension of commission reporting, providing enhanced reporting flexibility and control over commission information to inform current and future financial plans. Report Builder allows technology advisors to customize Telarus-provided commission reports, build custom reports, and export commission data to third party reporting tools so they can easily navigate and analyze commission details, trends, and variances.
Telarus QuoteVue is a quote monitoring tool that eliminates manual tracking of quotes and provides immediate connection with the right Telarus resources for rapid answers to questions and mitigation of discrepancies. QuoteVue enables technology advisors to quickly see all quotes by opportunity, customer, status, and line-item information, and easily identify and contact the assigned Telarus team member.
Report Builder and QuoteVue will be available in August 2023 to all active technology advisors through the Telarus Agent Back Office.
For more information about SolutionVue Contact Center QSA, Report Builder, and QuoteVue, please visit www.telarus.com/technology.
Media Contact:
Nick Ochoa
nochoa@telarus.com
About Telarus
Telarus is a leading global technology solutions brokerage with a singular focus on accelerating partner success. For over 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive services, solutions, and tools to support our partner community as they pursue their business objectives. To learn more or become a partner, go to www.telarus.com/become-a-partner.
• Core Contact Center Business Requirements (including licensing, ACD, IVR, digital engagement, management reporting, and cloud transformation technologies)
• Omnichannel Engagement (including voice, email, chat, social media, SMS/text, and video)
• Automated Self-Service (including AI, knowledge management, robotic process automation (RPA), and intelligent virtual assistants)
• Third Party Integrations with SaaS Platforms (including CRM, ERP, WFM, ticketing, advanced analytics platforms, telephony vendors, and credit card payment gateway technologies)
• Workforce Engagement (including work productivity, workforce management, gamification, quality management/assurance (QM/QA), and agent coaching)
• Business Process Outsourcing for Workload Management (including intelligent virtual assistants, live assistants, and outsourced contact center agents)
• Consulting and Implementation (including strategy, implementation, workforce optimization, internal process improvement, data analytics, agent trainers, and data handling compliance)
The SolutionVue Contact Center QSA will be available this quarter to all active technology advisors through the Telarus Agent Back Office, a management application with over 4,000 users worldwide.
“My contact center practice will benefit greatly from having the self-service discovery automation that Telarus’ new SolutionVue Contact Center QSA provides. We will be able to identify client needs from multiple department influencers simultaneously, and quickly determine the right suppliers vetted by Telarus,” said Audra Lindell, Customer Experience Solution Consultant for Lucidia IT, a Telarus partner since 2018. “The ability to match client requirements to a vendor short-list without the typical manual diligence, which can take days or even much longer, is a game changer for us and the industry. We will be able to operate faster and more efficiently, giving us the confidence to take on more business.”
The Contact Center QSA is the third module release for the SolutionVue platform, joining the Cloud QSA, launched in May 2023, and Cybersecurity QSA, introduced in 2022.
“Today’s contact centers are evolving quickly with the emergence of modern technologies, especially AI. We are so excited to offer this new contact center discovery module for SolutionVue to our technology advisors. It provides them with the latest vendor and best practice recommendations needed to align with their customers’ immediate requirements and rising standards,” said Samantha Nelson, VP of Contact Center for Telarus. “We also see SolutionVue as a huge win for our contact center providers because it’s specifically designed to pull them into opportunities that are best suited for their solutions, improving their success potential.”
Telarus Also Introduces New Back Office Tools for Enhanced Business Management Operations
Telarus Report Builder is an extension of commission reporting, providing enhanced reporting flexibility and control over commission information to inform current and future financial plans. Report Builder allows technology advisors to customize Telarus-provided commission reports, build custom reports, and export commission data to third party reporting tools so they can easily navigate and analyze commission details, trends, and variances.
Telarus QuoteVue is a quote monitoring tool that eliminates manual tracking of quotes and provides immediate connection with the right Telarus resources for rapid answers to questions and mitigation of discrepancies. QuoteVue enables technology advisors to quickly see all quotes by opportunity, customer, status, and line-item information, and easily identify and contact the assigned Telarus team member.
Report Builder and QuoteVue will be available in August 2023 to all active technology advisors through the Telarus Agent Back Office.
For more information about SolutionVue Contact Center QSA, Report Builder, and QuoteVue, please visit www.telarus.com/technology.
Media Contact:
Nick Ochoa
nochoa@telarus.com
About Telarus
Telarus is a leading global technology solutions brokerage with a singular focus on accelerating partner success. For over 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive services, solutions, and tools to support our partner community as they pursue their business objectives. To learn more or become a partner, go to www.telarus.com/become-a-partner.
Contact
TelarusContact
Nick Ochoa - Sr Director of Product Marketing
408-802-8291
www.telarus.com
Nick Ochoa - Sr Director of Product Marketing
408-802-8291
www.telarus.com
Multimedia
Categories