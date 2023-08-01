Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Athletes Shine at 2023 Pan Kids Championship, Securing 8 Medals
Young talents demonstrate remarkable performance, earning 3 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals.
Miami Lakes, FL, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The young athletes of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy proudly showcased their exceptional skills at the prestigious 2023 Pan Kids Championship, leaving a lasting impression with an impressive haul of 8 medals. This remarkable achievement, which includes 3 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals, demonstrates the academy's commitment to nurturing and developing the future stars of Jiu-Jitsu.
The 2023 Pan Kids Championship, hosted by the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF), is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the Jiu-Jitsu calendar, attracting talented young practitioners from across the globe. Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu's participation in the event was marked by extraordinary dedication and perseverance from their young competitors.
“The medalists were all standouts in performance, but there were a few competitors who did really well and faced the top seed in the third round and were eliminated without making the podium,” said Professor and Owner Carlos Ramirez.”Those who had their toughest adversaries in the second or third rounds fought really well, but unfortunately not everyone can make it to the podium” added Ramirez.
The 8 medals won by Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy encompass a broad range of achievements, highlighting the depth of talent among the academy's young athletes. With 24 participants, aged 5 to 14, the competitors achieved 3 gold medals, 2 silver medals, and 3 bronze medals, securing their place among the top performers in their respective divisions.
Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu remains committed to fostering an environment that supports the growth and success of its students. The academy's coaching team, led by seasoned instructors, continues to provide world-class training, enabling the young athletes to hone their techniques, build resilience, and thrive on the competitive stage.
The remarkable performance at the 2023 Pan Kids Championship exemplifies the academy's dedication to excellence and its commitment to instilling essential values of discipline, respect, and sportsmanship in its young practitioners.
Professor Carlos Ramirez established the Miami Lakes Branch of Rilion Gracie Academies in 2014. He began his jiu-jitsu education under Master Rilion Gracie when Master Gracie moved from Brazil to Miami. Professor Wilson Sgai, began his jiu-jitsu journey in the year 1995 in São Paulo - Brazil training under the legendary Ryan Gracie. Professor Wilson is a 4th Degree Black Belt who moved to Miami in 2016 as a BJJ Athlete under Master Rilion Gracie as the head-coach of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes.
For more information about Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu academy, please visit https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/.
