CEDIA Reveals Global Finalists for 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards

Fishers, IN, August 01, 2023 --( PR.com )-- This year’s honorees come from more than 12 countries.CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals, today announces the finalists for the 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards projects. Judged by an esteemed panel of global industry experts, the CEDIA Awards program represents the finest residential projects of the year. CEDIA received significant interest in the 2023 program with submissions reaching their highest since 2018.“The CEDIA Smart Home Awards are an important part of how we elevate the CEDIA message and preserve our members’ legacy,” said CEDIA Global President and CEO Daryl Friedman. “I know our members feel proud to be listed among some of the greatest professionals in the field and find value in displaying their CEDIA Smart Home Award to clients and partners.”The 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards finalists in the Americas region are:Atlanta Home TheatreAudio ImagesAudiovisionsCantara DesignETC FloridaLa ScalaMaxicon LLCPacific Audio & CommunicationsSAV Digital EnvironmentsTSP Smart SpaceWennerThe CEDIA Smart Home Awards ceremony in the Americas region will be held at CEDIA Expo in Denver on Sept. 8 at 17:30 in the Mile High Ballroom. CEDIA members are invited to an exclusive drinks reception outside of the ballroom beginning at 16:30. Tickets to the Americas ceremony can be purchased through CEDIA Expo registration at cediaexpo.com.The 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards finalists in the EMEA region are:Adair Acoustic DesignARLED Solutions GmbHBlackroomBNC TechnologyButler HartwellCinemaworksClarke InfinityCyberhomes UKDawsons Radio Ltd.Habi UIHENRIInspired DwellingsKnektd Ltd.M.E.G.A. AV Installations Ltd.MacBee Pvt. Ltd.Mosaic AVNew Wave AVNV IntegrationSMCTera Generation Solutions Pvt. Ltd.The Big PIctureThe Majik House Co. Ltd.The CEDIA Smart Home Awards ceremony in the EMEA region will be a black-tie event held at The Brewery, London on 6 October at 19:00. The headline sponsor is Monitor Audio, the drinks sponsors are Meridian and Sonos, and the associate sponsors include Crestron, KNX, LG, and Netgear. Tickets to the EMEA ceremony can be purchased at cedia.net/connection/awards/awards-emea. Early bird rates will be offered through 21 August.The 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards finalists in the APAC region are:Argus TechnologiesDenote PTY (Ltd.)Experience One Smart HomeGold Class AVKayderLiquid AutomationMcCormack ConceptsNisi GroupRyelec Automation & EnergySentiment Electronic Trading CompanyWavetrain CinemasWest Coast HiFi East PerthZene Private TheaterThe CEDIA Smart Home Awards ceremony in the APAC region will be held at the CEDIA Tech Summit & Conference: Gold Coast on 11 October with a pre-event drinks reception starting at 18:30. Those interested in attending the event can submit their information at cedia.swoogo.com/goldcoastinterest.For more information about the CEDIA Smart Home Awards, visit cedia.net/awards.About CEDIACEDIA® is the global membership association that serves the home technology industry through advocacy, connection, and education. Founded in 1989, CEDIA fights for the rights and interests of its members in governmental bodies around the world, gathers industry professionals worldwide, and creates the trainings, standards, and certifications that ensure the industry excels and attracts new workers. CEDIA co-owns Integrated Systems Europe, the world's largest AV and systems integration exhibition, and founded CEDIA Expo, the world's largest annual residential technology show. Today, over 30,000 CEDIA members deliver home technology solutions that enrich our lives. Learn more about CEDIA at www.cedia.net.