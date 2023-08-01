CEDIA Reveals Global Finalists for 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards
CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals, today announces the finalists for the 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards projects. Judged by an esteemed panel of global industry experts, the CEDIA Awards program represents the finest residential projects of the year.
CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals, today announces the finalists for the 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards projects. Judged by an esteemed panel of global industry experts, the CEDIA Awards program represents the finest residential projects of the year. CEDIA received significant interest in the 2023 program with submissions reaching their highest since 2018.
“The CEDIA Smart Home Awards are an important part of how we elevate the CEDIA message and preserve our members’ legacy,” said CEDIA Global President and CEO Daryl Friedman. “I know our members feel proud to be listed among some of the greatest professionals in the field and find value in displaying their CEDIA Smart Home Award to clients and partners.”
The 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards finalists in the Americas region are:
Atlanta Home Theatre
Audio Images
Audiovisions
Cantara Design
ETC Florida
La Scala
Maxicon LLC
Pacific Audio & Communications
SAV Digital Environments
TSP Smart Space
Wenner
The CEDIA Smart Home Awards ceremony in the Americas region will be held at CEDIA Expo in Denver on Sept. 8 at 17:30 in the Mile High Ballroom. CEDIA members are invited to an exclusive drinks reception outside of the ballroom beginning at 16:30. Tickets to the Americas ceremony can be purchased through CEDIA Expo registration at cediaexpo.com.
The 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards finalists in the EMEA region are:
Adair Acoustic Design
ARLED Solutions GmbH
Blackroom
BNC Technology
Butler Hartwell
Cinemaworks
Clarke Infinity
Cyberhomes UK
Dawsons Radio Ltd.
Habi UI
HENRI
Inspired Dwellings
Knektd Ltd.
M.E.G.A. AV Installations Ltd.
MacBee Pvt. Ltd.
Mosaic AV
New Wave AV
NV Integration
SMC
Tera Generation Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
The Big PIcture
The Majik House Co. Ltd.
The CEDIA Smart Home Awards ceremony in the EMEA region will be a black-tie event held at The Brewery, London on 6 October at 19:00. The headline sponsor is Monitor Audio, the drinks sponsors are Meridian and Sonos, and the associate sponsors include Crestron, KNX, LG, and Netgear. Tickets to the EMEA ceremony can be purchased at cedia.net/connection/awards/awards-emea. Early bird rates will be offered through 21 August.
The 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards finalists in the APAC region are:
Argus Technologies
Denote PTY (Ltd.)
Experience One Smart Home
Gold Class AV
Kayder
Liquid Automation
McCormack Concepts
Nisi Group
Ryelec Automation & Energy
Sentiment Electronic Trading Company
Wavetrain Cinemas
West Coast HiFi East Perth
Zene Private Theater
The CEDIA Smart Home Awards ceremony in the APAC region will be held at the CEDIA Tech Summit & Conference: Gold Coast on 11 October with a pre-event drinks reception starting at 18:30. Those interested in attending the event can submit their information at cedia.swoogo.com/goldcoastinterest.
For more information about the CEDIA Smart Home Awards, visit cedia.net/awards.
About CEDIA
CEDIA® is the global membership association that serves the home technology industry through advocacy, connection, and education. Founded in 1989, CEDIA fights for the rights and interests of its members in governmental bodies around the world, gathers industry professionals worldwide, and creates the trainings, standards, and certifications that ensure the industry excels and attracts new workers. CEDIA co-owns Integrated Systems Europe, the world's largest AV and systems integration exhibition, and founded CEDIA Expo, the world's largest annual residential technology show. Today, over 30,000 CEDIA members deliver home technology solutions that enrich our lives. Learn more about CEDIA at www.cedia.net.
