Seetha R. Murukutla, MD, FACP Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Staten Island, NY, August 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of board-certified hematologist-oncologist Seetha R. Murukutla, MD, FACP. She will practice at 1384 Victory Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10301.
“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Murukutla to our practice,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “Her addition will enhance the quality of patient care in Staten Island, further solidifying our commitment to providing world-class cancer care.”
Dr. Murukutla is committed to delivering the most advanced, evidence-based cancer treatments to ensure optimal therapy outcomes and provide exceptional care within the community. With a focus on general oncology, she offers comprehensive treatment for all types of cancer, excluding bone marrow transplants. Dr. Murukutla specializes in treating adult hematologic conditions, including leukemias. As an Attending Physician at Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital, she actively teaches medical residents and oncology fellows.
Dr. Murukutla received her medical degree in Medicine and Surgery from Osmania University in Hyderabad, India. She completed an internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Brooklyn Hospital. She completed Hematology/Oncology Fellowships at Brooklyn Hospital and Brookdale Hospital. Dr. Murukutla speaks English, Telugu, and Hindi.
To make an appointment with Dr. Murukutla, please call (718) 273-2277. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. NYCBS has more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our top priority. For more information, visit www.nycancer.com.
