New York Health Welcomes Urologist Matthew J. Bruha, MD
Brooklyn, NY, August 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of Urologist Matthew J. Bruha, MD. Dr. Bruha will practice at 86 Saint Felix Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217 and 175 Remsen Street, Suite 1225, Brooklyn, NY 11201.
“We are proud to welcome Dr. Bruha to the Brooklyn community,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “His dedication to patient well-being and his holistic approach to care will undoubtedly make him a valuable asset to our organization."
Dr. Bruha’s inspiration for pursuing medicine and specializing in urology was driven by his desire to positively impact people's lives, regardless of their backgrounds. With a holistic approach to patient care, Dr. Bruha believes in tailoring treatments to meet each individual's unique needs. His specialization in general urology and robotics allows him to offer a wide range of treatment options to address various urologic conditions. Whether diagnosing and managing prostate issues, kidney stones, GU cancers, urinary tract infections, or other urologic concerns, Dr. Bruha utilizes the latest advancements in medical technology to deliver personalized, thoughtful, and effective care.
Dr. Bruha obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree from Albany Medical College and completed his Urologic Surgery Residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, where he served as Chief Resident in Urology.
“Practicing in Brooklyn holds a special place in my heart,” Dr. Bruha said. “I am continuously inspired by the amazing people in our community and am dedicated to improving their health and well-being.”
To make an appointment with Dr. Bruha, please call (718) 250-6880 or (718) 696-0186. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
About New York Health
New York Health (NYHealth) is the premier center for primary and specialty care services. Our network of outstanding physicians specialize in family medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, nephrology, rheumatology, surgery, urology, OB/GYN, and interventional spine and pain. At NY Health, we are dedicated to healthcare excellence and provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
