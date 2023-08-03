Leading Glass Fluid Filtration Company, Trucent, Appoints Michael Ondrus as Global Key Account Manager

Trucent Industrial Solutions proudly announces Michael Ondrus as the new Global Key Account Manager – Brittle Materials. Ondrus will lead Trucent's expansion in the global brittle materials fabrication market. Trucent Industrial Solutions, known for its Centrasep brand, is a renowned provider of fluid separation solutions for the glass and brittle materials sector. Ondrus will be based in Trucent's Industrial Solutions division in Noblesville, IN.