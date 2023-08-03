Leading Glass Fluid Filtration Company, Trucent, Appoints Michael Ondrus as Global Key Account Manager
Trucent Industrial Solutions proudly announces Michael Ondrus as the new Global Key Account Manager – Brittle Materials. Ondrus will lead Trucent's expansion in the global brittle materials fabrication market. Trucent Industrial Solutions, known for its Centrasep brand, is a renowned provider of fluid separation solutions for the glass and brittle materials sector. Ondrus will be based in Trucent's Industrial Solutions division in Noblesville, IN.
Dexter, MI, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Trucent Industrial Solutions, a prominent global player in glass and brittle materials fluid separation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Ondrus as their Global Key Account Manager – Brittle Materials. In this role, Ondrus will be at the forefront of advancing Trucent's presence in the brittle materials fabrication market, encompassing glass and adjacent sectors worldwide.
Jeff Justak, Trucent National Sales Manager, explains, “With over two decades of invaluable experience, Mike brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise across the entire glass industry value chain. His experience in market applications, including architectural, transportation, and solar sectors, both domestically and internationally, positions him as an asset to Trucent and its customers.”
Trucent, headquartered in Dexter, MI, has earned a remarkable reputation as a leading provider of fluid separation solutions for the glass and brittle materials sector through its Centrasep brand. With a track record of excellence, hundreds of Trucent systems operate successfully across multiple continents, recognized for their reliability, durability, and longevity. Ondrus will be based out of Trucent’s Industrial Solutions division in Noblesville, IN.
About Trucent:
Trucent Inc. is a pioneering sustainability-driven company specializing in fluid management solutions across various industries. With over two decades of experience, the company boasts a diverse portfolio of successful projects worldwide. Trucent Industrial Solutions is a global leader in providing cutting-edge fluid separation solutions for the glass and brittle materials industry. Trucent offers comprehensive centrifuge solutions that enable faster processing times, increased yields, and improved product quality, all with a customer-centric approach. For more information about Trucent Industrial Solutions and its innovative fluid separation solutions, please visit Trucent.com.
Media Contact:
Mary Beth Ronayne
