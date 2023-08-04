New Children's Book Blends Christmas and Halloween: "When Halloween Took Over Christmas"
James Emery Lovitt Jr, a gifted children's author, invites young readers to explore the captivating realm of "When Halloween Took Over Christmas." In this innovative Christmas Halloween book, Santa Pumpkin Head embarks on a mischievous adventure to rescue Christmas from the spooky creatures of Pumpkinville. Join the thrilling quest and witness the joyous fusion of holidays in this rhyming children's book. The delightful narrative and charming illustrations will enchant kids and parents alike.
Myrtle Beach, SC, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Welcome to a world where Halloween and Christmas collide in an enchanting tale storybook, newly released in 2023. Immerse yourself in the captivating story of "When Halloween Took Over Christmas," a delightful rhyming children's storybook that brings the joy of both holidays together on a spooky Christmas Eve night.
About the Author
James Lovitt, is an up-and-coming children's book author known for crafting an enchanting Halloween Christmas storybook that will ignite young minds. With "When Halloween Took Over Christmas," author, James Lovitt, once again showcases his talent for creating magical and rhyming words that inspire wonder and imagination throughout the book.
For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact: James Lovitt,
sales@ilovittbooks.com
Prepare for a Spooktacular Holiday Adventure with 2023's Best Brand-New Children's Halloween Christmas Rhyming Picture Book Release - "When Halloween Took Over Christmas."
Shop: Amazon
About the Author
James Lovitt, is an up-and-coming children's book author known for crafting an enchanting Halloween Christmas storybook that will ignite young minds. With "When Halloween Took Over Christmas," author, James Lovitt, once again showcases his talent for creating magical and rhyming words that inspire wonder and imagination throughout the book.
For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please contact: James Lovitt,
sales@ilovittbooks.com
Prepare for a Spooktacular Holiday Adventure with 2023's Best Brand-New Children's Halloween Christmas Rhyming Picture Book Release - "When Halloween Took Over Christmas."
Shop: Amazon
Contact
iLOVITTbooks.comContact
James Lovitt
224-244-2448
https://www.ilovittbooks.com
James Lovitt
224-244-2448
https://www.ilovittbooks.com
Multimedia
Categories