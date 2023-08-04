New Children's Book Blends Christmas and Halloween: "When Halloween Took Over Christmas"

James Emery Lovitt Jr, a gifted children's author, invites young readers to explore the captivating realm of "When Halloween Took Over Christmas." In this innovative Christmas Halloween book, Santa Pumpkin Head embarks on a mischievous adventure to rescue Christmas from the spooky creatures of Pumpkinville. Join the thrilling quest and witness the joyous fusion of holidays in this rhyming children's book. The delightful narrative and charming illustrations will enchant kids and parents alike.