Lake Jackson Apartments, LLC Completes $29.6 Million Acquisition of the Residence at Lake Jackson in Texas
Lake Jackson, TX, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lake Jackson Apartments, LLC announced its purchase of the Residence at Lake Jackson, for $29.6 million in Lake Jackson, Texas; part of the greater Houston area. Located at 101 Eucalyptus Street, Lake Jackson Apartments, LLC acquired the 248-unit property on August 8, 2023, with the total Real Property value of $29,694,009.
Built in 2013, the Residence at Lake Jackson offers a multi-family luxurious living experience with open-concept one-, two- or three-bedroom apartments. Amenities inside the gated community include a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, outdoor gathering space with a fireplace pavilion, children’s playground and game room and a dog park. The property, located in southern Brazoria County, is a short drive to beaches, local restaurants and shops, schools and community spaces.
“The Residence at Lake Jackson is an incredible property in Lake Jackson, offering a wonderful living experience for families,” said Joe Hooker, Acquisitions Manager, Lake Jackson Apartments, LLC. “We are happy to continue investing in the Lake Jackson community.”
For more information on the Residence of Lake Jackson, visit www.residencelj.com.
Lake Jackson Apartments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment and
development firm with decades of combined real estate experience in its
leadership team.
