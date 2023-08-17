Louisiana Private Companies Raise Over $215 Million in Venture Capital in 2022, the Highest Level Recorded by Cara Stone’s Louisiana Venture and Angel Capital Report

Cara Stone, LLP (“Cara Stone”) the nation’s fastest growing capital markets law firm released the Louisiana Venture and Angel Capital Report (“Report”) which shows that Louisiana companies raised a record level of venture capital in 2022. Louisiana companies raised a total of over $215,000,000 across 34 venture capital deals in 2022.