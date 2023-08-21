NOTICENINJA Streamlines Email Communication with Office 365 Integration

“We welcome the Office 365 API into NOTICENINJA with open arms. This powerful communication and productivity feature allows for seamless collaboration for our users,” said Rick Pinkerman, CPO / Co-Founder at Notice Ninja. “This is something that we have been working on for a while to ensure our users have the best tools possible to perform their daily tasks with efficiency.”