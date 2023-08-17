JJFK Inc. (Bwanaz) Launches New Line of 12,000 BTU Split Air Conditioners to Meet Rising Summer Demand

JJFK Inc. (Bwanaz), in response to the rising demand for efficient cooling solutions across the U.S., has introduced a new line of 12,000 BTU split air conditioners. These units are designed to offer energy-efficient cooling, convenient installation options, and enhanced indoor air quality, reflecting the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation.