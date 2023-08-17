JJFK Inc. (Bwanaz) Launches New Line of 12,000 BTU Split Air Conditioners to Meet Rising Summer Demand
JJFK Inc. (Bwanaz), in response to the rising demand for efficient cooling solutions across the U.S., has introduced a new line of 12,000 BTU split air conditioners. These units are designed to offer energy-efficient cooling, convenient installation options, and enhanced indoor air quality, reflecting the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation.
Chino, CA, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In response to the increasing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions, JJFK Inc. (Bwanaz) announces the launch of its new line of 12,000 BTU split air conditioners.
New Energy-Efficient Solution: With the summer heat intensifying across the nation, JJFK Inc. (Bwanaz) has introduced a game-changing solution for consumers. This new line of air conditioners boasts high energy efficiency, translating to significant savings on electricity bills—a notable advantage for consumers in states with high energy costs.
Convenient Installation for Urban Living: Understanding the needs of urban and suburban residents, JJFK Inc. (Bwanaz)’s split air conditioners are designed for flexible and convenient installation in spaces where extensive renovation isn't an option.
Quiet Operation & Enhanced Air Quality: Beyond cooling, these units are engineered to operate quietly and are equipped with advanced filtration systems, reflecting JJFK Inc. (Bwanaz)’s commitment to improving customers' living environments.
"As summer temperatures rise, we recognized the need for a convenient, efficient, and quiet cooling solution," said Getty, the product category manager. "Our new line of 12,000 BTU split air conditioners is designed to meet these needs, making this summer more comfortable for our customers."
About JJFK Inc. (Bwanaz):
JJFK Inc. (Bwanaz) is a B2B wholesale platform combine retail. The company is dedicated to offering high-quality, innovative solutions to industrial and construction B2B market.
New Energy-Efficient Solution: With the summer heat intensifying across the nation, JJFK Inc. (Bwanaz) has introduced a game-changing solution for consumers. This new line of air conditioners boasts high energy efficiency, translating to significant savings on electricity bills—a notable advantage for consumers in states with high energy costs.
Convenient Installation for Urban Living: Understanding the needs of urban and suburban residents, JJFK Inc. (Bwanaz)’s split air conditioners are designed for flexible and convenient installation in spaces where extensive renovation isn't an option.
Quiet Operation & Enhanced Air Quality: Beyond cooling, these units are engineered to operate quietly and are equipped with advanced filtration systems, reflecting JJFK Inc. (Bwanaz)’s commitment to improving customers' living environments.
"As summer temperatures rise, we recognized the need for a convenient, efficient, and quiet cooling solution," said Getty, the product category manager. "Our new line of 12,000 BTU split air conditioners is designed to meet these needs, making this summer more comfortable for our customers."
About JJFK Inc. (Bwanaz):
JJFK Inc. (Bwanaz) is a B2B wholesale platform combine retail. The company is dedicated to offering high-quality, innovative solutions to industrial and construction B2B market.
Contact
BwanazContact
Rosa Inouye
909-358-7760
www.bwanaz.com
Rosa Inouye
909-358-7760
www.bwanaz.com
Categories