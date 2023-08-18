CryptoLists.com Now Showcases 250 Bitcoin Casino Reviews
Highly regarded review site Crypto Lists has reached a significant milestone for summer 2023 with 250 unique Bitcoin casinos now featuring in their primary toplist.
Edgewater, NJ, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Crypto Lists, a leading platform for cryptocurrency and casino insights, proudly announces an extraordinary achievement of publishing 250 reviews of Bitcoin casinos, surpassing the targets established earlier in the year. This significant accomplishment was spurred by the company's strategic pivot in January, moving from solely reviewing coins, blockchains, and Web3 projects to also include a focus on crypto casino sites.
Crypto Lists co-founder Markus Jalmerot expressed his delight in the team's hard work, saying, "This is a special day for CryptoLists.com. Back in March, when we hit 100 reviews, I optimistically anticipated that we'd reach 200 in summer. So to get to 250 bitcoin casinos is really quite remarkable, and I'm so proud of the team here."
Crypto Lists has expanded its content to showcase not only BTC and crypto casinos but also game studios, new games, and casino-specific deposit methods. This broadened focus has allowed the company to provide its readers with in-depth insights into the newest casinos and exclusive bonuses.
The team at the crypto listing website conducts thorough research to ensure accuracy in launch dates and diligently displays the latest crypto casinos in order of release, defining a new crypto casino as being no more than 12 months old.
Furthermore, the platform continues to issue numerous advisories, cautioning users about gambling sites that warrant closer inspection or outright avoidance.
More recently, the team at CryptoLists.com has implemented a feature to highlight casinos that are soon set to be released, as well as reviews that are in the pipeline for publication. This is so readers can be alerted to new casinos that may be of interest ahead of other review sites in the sector. Crypto Lists is committed to maintaining its position as a premier destination for anyone looking to play online casinos with crypto.
See the full toplist of all new and upcoming casinos: https://www.cryptolists.com/casinos/new/
CryptoLists.com is a leading review site that covers important industry events and various crypto projects. Established in 2021, its coverage has broadened to encompass reviews of exchanges, blockchains, coins, cryptocurrency friendly casinos, and associated iGaming brands, including both developers and their game offerings.
Crypto Lists is dedicated to delivering thorough, precise, and current details to its audience, enabling them to make more informed choices within the dynamic realm of Web3.
