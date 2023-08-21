New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Jennifer Yoon-Jiyoon Betourney
Forest Hills, NY, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation's leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of Radiation Oncologist Jennifer Yoon-Jiyoon Betourney. Dr. Betourney will practice at 92-37 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills, NY 11375.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Betourney to our team of radiation oncologists,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “Dr. Betourney’s experience across the full range of radiation treatment techniques in cancer will be an asset to our patients and colleagues.”
Dr. Betourney specializes in cancers of the prostate, breast, lung, head and neck, skin, gastrointestinal (GI), gynecological (GYN), and central nervous system (CNS). She has expertise in stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT). Dr. Betourney is committed to delivering a personalized, patient-centered approach to medicine. Her focus is on ensuring optimal cancer care for each patient, taking into account their unique needs and conditions.
“I strongly believe in a personalized, patient-centered approach to medicine,” Dr. Betourney said. “My focus is on ensuring optimal cancer care for each patient, taking into account individual needs and conditions.”
Dr. Betourney completed her undergraduate studies in psychology/neuroscience at Yale University and received her Doctor of Medicine at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. She completed her internship at Greenwich Hospital - Yale New Haven Health and radiation oncology residency at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, where she was named Chief Resident. She speaks English and Korean.
Dr. Betourney's inspiration arises from the impact that radiation oncologists can make by integrating clinical expertise and technological advancements into tailored treatment plans that precisely target tumors. "I believe that a high-quality radiation plan can deliver excellent results with minimal side effects," Dr. Betourney said.
To schedule an appointment, please call 646-582-2101.
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
