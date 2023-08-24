Exclusive Research Report on the "State of the U.S. Esports Market" Unveiled by Leger and Esports Trade Association
The Esports Trade Association (ESTA) is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated "State of the U.S. Esports Market" research report, conducted by leading market research firm Leger.
Chicago, IL, August 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ethan Bondar, Vice President of Leger, led the research initiative and played a pivotal role in ensuring the accuracy, integrity, and depth of the findings. With a wealth of experience in market research and a keen understanding of the esports industry, Bondar's contributions have been instrumental in shaping this groundbreaking report.
The "State of the U.S. Esports Market" report presents a holistic view of the rapidly evolving esports ecosystem. Key areas covered in the research include:
Esports Participation: The report examines the current incidence of esports participation in the U.S., shedding light on the demographics of gamers, followers, and enthusiasts across different age groups and regions.
Consumer Patterns: The study delves into the patterns of both players and followers of esports, revealing their preferences, behaviors, and consumption habits.
Prospective Growth: Through meticulous analysis, the report forecasts the potential growth trajectory of the U.S. esports market, offering stakeholders a glimpse into the future of this dynamic industry.
Barriers to Entry: By identifying and analyzing the challenges that players and followers face, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the barriers preventing broader adoption and engagement in esports.
Key Marketing Demographics: The report highlights the demographic segments that are most engaged with esports, enabling marketers to tailor their strategies to effectively target these audiences.
This exclusive research report presents a valuable opportunity for industry stakeholders, businesses, and esports enthusiasts alike to gain an in-depth understanding of the U.S. esports market. The collaboration between the Esports Trade Association and Leger showcases a commitment to providing accurate data and fostering growth within the esports ecosystem.
"We are thrilled to have Ethan and Leger present this comprehensive research report during EsportsNext 2023, which offers unparalleled insights into the state of the U.S. esports market," Megan Van Petten, Founder of the Esports Trade Association.
“The global engagement of the esports industry is wonderful, but it is often challenging to receive accurate, country-specific data. We are thrilled to provide this un
ique research to ESTA members who will be able to utilize this information to make more informed decisions on approaching the U.S. esports market, John Davidson, Chair of the Esports Trade Association.
The "State of the U.S. Esports Market" report is now exclusively available to the Esports Trade Association members and can be accessed on through ESTA’s Member Hub. Not a member? Join the Esports Trade Association today by visiting our website.
