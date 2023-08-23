Roland A. Gibson Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Littleton, MA, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Roland A. Gibson of Littleton, Massachusetts has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Education.
About Roland A. Gibson
With over 50 years’ experience, elementary school through graduate school, Roland Gibson is now an educational consultant responsible for facilitating workshops with teachers, administrators, students, parents, governing and nonprofit boards. He specializes in problem solving, conflict resolutions, and improved outcomes. He also provides coaching.
Gibson began his career as a teacher at The Bromfield School, a public school in Harvard, MA in 1965, and taught social studies there until 1969. He then went on to serve at the Cambridge School of Weston (CSW), a progressive independent school, as one of the school’s first African-American faculty members and administrators.
Gibson challenged traditional views of identity, and approaches to education, which profoundly impact student achievement. He strongly believes that each educator has a role to play in improving the education process for all students, and creating change in society. As a result of his work to improve outcomes for all students and facilitating change, Gibson has received numerous awards.
A civil rights activist, Roland says that he chose to work at a predominantly white suburban school district in 1965 because he “wanted young people to know there was life beyond their ‘suburban bubble’ and he believed he had experiences and perspectives that would enhance their world view.”
Roland grew up in Cambridge, MA and received his B.A. in Liberal Arts from Eastern Nazarene College, where he was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. He is a member of the Southern Poverty Law Center and the N.A.A.C.P.
In his spare time, Roland enjoys family activities, traveling, and gardening.
For more information contact: jet.rag@verizon.net
