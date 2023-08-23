Arlieta I. Baldwin Chosen for Distinction Award for Fall 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Houston, TX, August 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Arlieta I. Baldwin of Houston, Texas was selected for P.O.W.E.R.’s Distinction Award for fall 2023 for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of accounting. A distinguished member of P.O.W.E.R., Baldwin has received various other honors from the organization including Woman of the Month for May and June of 2023.
About Arlieta I. Baldwin
Arlieta I. Baldwin is the owner of A3J Services, an accounting firm located in Houston, Texas. Her company specializes in accounting and payroll services for small to large businesses. In her role, Baldwin performs services such as payroll, year-end tax reports, and monthly and quarterly reporting. With over 10 years of working experience in various industries including aviation, manufacturing, oil & gas, and legal, Baldwin has a passion for helping and training others, solving complex problems, and building relationships.
Baldwin earned her M.B.A. in Global Management at the University of Phoenix in 2004.
For more information, visit: a3j online
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
