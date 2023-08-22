Altucell Advances First-Ever Regulatory-Approved Human Islet Cell Encapsulation Therapy for Type 1 Diabetes
Altucell CEO Gary Harlem says this treatment could potentially eradicate the need for insulin and immunosuppressants.
Deer Park, NY, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Altucell Therapeutics is making monumental advancements in the realm of diabetes care. The company remains at the forefront of groundbreaking research and it is currently engaged in human pilot studies with encapsulated human pancreatic islet transplantation for patients affected by type 1 diabetes mellitus. Altucell utilizes its signature platform encapsulation technology (AltuCaps), with the goal of negating the need for immunosuppressants.
The company, using its cutting-edge encapsulation technology, AltuCaps, aims to replace traditional treatments and avoid the need for immunosuppressants. Additionally, they have a full pipeline of cell lines designed to address major diseases more effectively than current interventions.
This advancement is just one of many that Altucell has to offer. Born from the CEO's personal journey – after his son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes – Altucell has swiftly transformed into a biotech titan, specializing in cell-based therapies. Their unwavering mission is to provide cures for diabetes and other autoimmune conditions using next-generation cell-based biologics.
The company's commitment to revolutionizing healthcare is showcased in its extensive pipeline of cell lines, all designed to tackle major diseases more efficiently than existing interventions. As a testament to their innovation, Altucell is being recognized as a company on the rise, demonstrating a significant growth trend and recently received an attractive valuation report.
"Altucell is not merely a company; it embodies a movement towards a brighter, healthier future. Our dedication, combined with advanced technologies, fuels our hope to enact real change in the lives of those affected by autoimmune conditions, especially type 1 diabetes," remarked the CEO of Altucell Therapeutics.
The company, using its cutting-edge encapsulation technology, AltuCaps, aims to replace traditional treatments and avoid the need for immunosuppressants. Additionally, they have a full pipeline of cell lines designed to address major diseases more effectively than current interventions.
This advancement is just one of many that Altucell has to offer. Born from the CEO's personal journey – after his son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes – Altucell has swiftly transformed into a biotech titan, specializing in cell-based therapies. Their unwavering mission is to provide cures for diabetes and other autoimmune conditions using next-generation cell-based biologics.
The company's commitment to revolutionizing healthcare is showcased in its extensive pipeline of cell lines, all designed to tackle major diseases more efficiently than existing interventions. As a testament to their innovation, Altucell is being recognized as a company on the rise, demonstrating a significant growth trend and recently received an attractive valuation report.
"Altucell is not merely a company; it embodies a movement towards a brighter, healthier future. Our dedication, combined with advanced technologies, fuels our hope to enact real change in the lives of those affected by autoimmune conditions, especially type 1 diabetes," remarked the CEO of Altucell Therapeutics.
Contact
AltuCell TherapeuticsContact
Gary Harlem
631-586-4940
Cori Lichter
Gary Harlem
631-586-4940
Cori Lichter
Categories